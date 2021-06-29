Global Macrocell RRU/AAU Unit Market to 2025 - by Region, Frequency Cluster and Air Interface

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Macrocell RRU/AAU Unit Market Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2025, 4th Edition" report from EJL Wireless Research has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive analysis for the global remote radio unit (RRU) and active antenna unit (AAU) markets. This report covers the global market share for 2019 and 2020 shipments as well as a forecast for 2021-2025.
The report covers the following wireless air interfaces:
- 2G GSM/EDGE BTS
- 3G UMTS/CDMA NodeB
- 4G LTE/LTE-Advanced eNodeB
- 4.5G LTE-Advanced Pro eNodeB
- 4.9G LTE-Advanced Pro Massive MIMO eNodeB
- 5G New Radio Massive MIMO gNodeB
Features
- 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Region
- 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Frequency Cluster
- 2019 and 2020 Shipments by Air Interface
- 2021-2025 Forecast by Region
- 2021-2025 Forecast by Air Interface
- 2021-2025 Forecast by Frequency Cluster
There is NO vendor market share information in this edition and future editions of this report.
Key Topics Covered:
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Changes for this edition and future editions of the market forecast reports
- 2020 Review: Uncertainty of COVID-19 coupled with multiple export bans on Huawei
- Technologies = Delays
- RRU/AAU Forecast 2021-2025
- Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
- Summary
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- 4.9G Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO
- 5G NR Frequency Clusters - Non-Massive MIMO
- 5G NR Frequency Clusters - Massive MIMO
CHAPTER 1: OVERALL MARKET PERFORMANCE
1.1 2019 Review: Huawei Technologies BIS Entity Ban overshadows market rebounds in Europe and Asia
1.2 2020 Review: A year of COVID-19, more Huawei bans, RAN/Core swap outs, and China 5G
1.3 RRU/AAU Forecast 2021-2025
1.4 Demand Drivers for Our Forecast
CHAPTER 2: 5G NR MASSIVE MIMO/MMWAVE AAUS
2.1 5G NR Massive MIMO AAU Market Share
2.2 5G NR Massive MIMO AAU Forecast 2021-2025
CHAPTER 3: NON MASSIVE MIMO 4G/5G NR RRUS
CHAPTER 4: NON MASSIVE MIMO 2G/3G RRUS
CHAPTER 5: MULTI-BAND RRUS
CHAPTER 6: GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET ANALYSIS
China and India Drive 2019 Demand; COVID-19 + China/U.S./Impact 2020
2021-2025 Forecast
6.1 North America
6.2 Latin America/Caribbean
6.3 Europe
6.4 Africa
6.5 The Middle East
6.6 Asia Pacific
6.7 Japan
6.8 South Korea
6.9 China
6.10 India
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rz6la6