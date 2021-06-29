Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki issues NOK 475 million & SEK 200 million in private placements

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today issued the following bond under its Global Medium Term Notes (GMTN) Programme with the following terms:

Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: NOK 475,000,000

Value date: 8 July 2021

Maturity Date: 8 July 2024

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealer: SEB, Nordea

Issuer: Íslandsbanki hf.

Issue Size: SEK 200,000,000

Value date: 8 July 2021

Maturity Date: 8 July 2024

Listing: Irish Stock Exchange

ISIN: TBC

Dealers: SEB

Information on Íslandsbanki’s USD 2,500,000,000 GMTN and its supplements are available here.

For further information: ir@islandsbanki.is