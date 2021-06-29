Norwegian Finans Holding ASA: Bank Norwegian sells its Danish portfolio of defaulted instalment loans

Bank Norwegian has entered into an agreement with the Lowell group to sell its Danish portfolio of defaulted instalment loans with outstanding customer claims totaling approximately MDKK 1.400. The transaction is estimated to be finalized and settled primo July 2021 and is expected to yield neutral earnings impact in Q3 2021.





For any questions please call:

CFO Klara Lise Aasen; phone +47 47635583; kaa@banknorwegian.no

Head of Treasury Mats Benserud; phone +47 95891539; mbe@banknorwegian.no





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

