Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market Report 2021

The Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market stood at USD223.36 million in 2020 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% until 2026.

Growth in the medium voltage substation market is driven by growing electricity demand, increasing focus on renewable energy and rise in industrial sector in the county.

Furthermore, upgradation and expansion of the electricity transmission network across the country and support from the Iraqi government are expected to create an opportunity for the medium voltage substation market in the near future.

Also, the growing focus of government towards diversifying the national economy away from oil and gas and encouraging sustainable use of resources such as the adoption of solar energy is further catalyzing the growth of the medium voltage substation in the country.



Based on component, the market can be segmented into Circuit Breaker, Protective Relay, Transformer, Switchgear and Others. Transformers dominated the market in 2020 and are expected to maintain their market dominance during the forecast period, backed by the growth in the country's industrial and renewables sector. In a substation, transformers are generally used to step down the incoming voltage for its distribution to end-users.

The growth of transformers in medium voltage substation market is driven by the need for upgradation and expansion of country's electricity transmission network, which has been affected by the political instability and war.



Based on type, the market can be bifurcated into Transmission and Distribution. The distribution segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its leading position in the forecast period as well. A substation steps-down high voltage electricity from the transmission system to lower voltage electricity so that it can be distributed to the end-users via distribution lines. Based on end-use, the market can be segmented into Metal, Utility, Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation and Others.

The utility segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its dominance until 2026 owing to the increasing support from the government for utility aided electrical infrastructure and regulatory directives subject to the grid deployment. In 2019, the Iraqi government signed a USD15 billion contract with Germany-based Siemens AG for the execution of the roadmap for the electrification of the country in order to improve the condition of the Transmission and Distribution network in the country.



Based on category, the market can be bifurcated into New and Refurbished. New segment dominated the market in 2020 and is expected to maintain its market dominance during the forecast period owing to the increasing power consumption in Iraq that has been growing at a high rate. Furthermore, rising population, increasing number of industries and growing number of houses are expected to increase the installation of new medium voltage substations in the country.



On the basis of region, Baghdad held the largest share in the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market in 2020 and is expected to maintain the market dominance during the forecast period owing to the large electricity demand in the country from this region. Majority of the planned power system networks by the government and transmission lines passes through the region making it a dominant region in the segment.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market from 2016 to 2020.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market from 2021 to 2026 and growth rate until 2026.

To classify and forecast the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market based on by component, by type, by end-use, by category, by company and by region.

To identify the dominant region or segment in the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2016-2019

Base Year: 2020

Estimated Year: 2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2026

Key Target Audience:

Medium voltage substation manufacturers, distributors and other stakeholders

Maintenance and repair companies

Organizations, forums and alliances related to medium voltage substations

Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

Market research and consulting firms

Report Scope:



Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Component:

Circuit Breaker

Protective Relay

Transformer

Switchgear

Others

Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Type:

Transmission

Distribution

Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market, By End-Use:

Metal

Utility

Mining

Oil and Gas

Transportation

Others

Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Category:

New

Refurbished

Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market, By Region:

Baghdad

Basra

Nineveh

Al Anbar

Sulaymaniyah

Rest of Iraq

Competitive Landscape:

Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Iraq Medium Voltage Substation Market.

Siemens AG

ABB Limited

General Electric Company

Schneider Electric SE

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions Corporation

CR Technology Systems S.p.A.

Matelec Group

Al-Handasya Electric

Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited



