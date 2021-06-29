North America Generators Market 2021-2025: Increased Focus On Measures Aimed at Gaining a Competitive Advantage to Benchmark Future Growth Potential

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Transformation Initiatives Supporting Growth of the Generators Market Across Key End-user Industries, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The overall research objective is to understand end-user purchase behavior and other aspects of involvement in the generator market.
The team of expert analysts predicts that the digital transformation in the energy market will evolve from an IT market composed primarily of revenue associated with billing systems and services to a market that is increasingly incorporating advanced technologies such as analytics and integrated energy efficiency solutions.
The generators market is undergoing a transition. A greater power demand, coupled with increased awareness among customers, has driven opportunities for diesel and gas generators over the last 10 years.
Furthermore, the increased adoption of digital solutions for resource management, remote monitoring, and assets control solutions drive the need for reliable power sources, which will boost the demand for generators during the forecast period.
One of the biggest challenges for the generators industry is the continued need to serve customers with customized solutions, sales, and service. The trend of digital technology adoption feeds directly into these pain points and has the power to improve the customer experience.
This study will also provide insights on key measures needed for generator manufacturers to meet their key corporate goal: to improve overall customer experience and satisfaction.
In summary, this study aims to:
- Monitor the market status by key end-user
- Understand the industry challenges
- Evaluate factors that drive spending
- Gauge market trends
- Discover opportunities in different industries and business sizes
Research Benefits
- Identify key business objectives and challenges in this industry
- Discover growth opportunities to address these objectives and challenges; find technologies that have been proven to reduce costs and generate revenue
- Benchmark with competition and other industry leaders
- Learn new ways to improve customer experience
- Facilitate your digital transformation journey
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives 8 on the Generators Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Generators Market
- Generators Market Scope of Analysis
- Generators Market Segmentation
- Key Competitors for Generators Market
- Key Growth Metrics for Generators Market
- Distribution Channels for Generators Market
- Growth Drivers for Generators Market
- Growth Restraints for Generators Market
- Forecast Assumptions, Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast by Industry Vertical, Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Industry Vertical, Generators Market
- Competitive Environment, Generators Market
- Revenue Share, Generators Market
- Revenue Share Analysis, Generators Market
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Residential Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Residential Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Residential Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Residential Generators Market
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Data Center Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Data Center Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Data Center Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Data Center Generators Market
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Healthcare Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Healthcare Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Healthcare Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Healthcare Generators Market
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Oil & Gas Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Oil & Gas Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Oil & Gas Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Oil & Gas Generators Market
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Office Building Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Office Building Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Office Building Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Office Building Generators Market
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Government Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Government Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Government Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Government Generators Market
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Utilities Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Utilities Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Utilities Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Utilities Generators Market
10. Growth Opportunity Analysis, Others Segment
- Key Growth Metrics for Other Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast, Other Generators Market
- Revenue Forecast Analysis, Other Generators Market
11. Growth Opportunity Universe, Generators Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Focusing on IoT-as-a-Service to Enable Actionable Intelligence for Generators
- Growth Opportunity 2: Targeting Critical End-user Segments
- Growth Opportunity 3: Omni-channel Customer Service that Uses AI and Analytics for Offering a Personalized Customer Experience
12. Next Steps
