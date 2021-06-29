Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Qualification (IQ, OQ, PQ) and Validation of Laboratory Equipment and Systems for Regulated Industries (Pharma, Biotech, Devices)" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This webinar will aim at understanding and scoping out various phases of Qualification activities that will be integrated with the perspectives of Instrument Control, System Suitability Test (SST), Analytical Methods Validation and ensuring Data Integrity for Regulatory Compliance.
This is an area of growing concern, sometimes ridden with uncertainty as to what needs to be done at each of stages of the Product Lifecycle.
In modern Pharmaceutical and Biotech laboratories, a composite array of various gadgets, devices, analytical instruments and computerized systems are used daily.
Agenda:
Session 1
- Introduction
- Quality Systems, Paradigm Shift, Global Perspectives
- QA/QC Validation
- Risk Assessment
Session 2
- Measurement, Resolution, Errors, and Uncertainty
- Regulatory and QS Requirements
- The Product Life Cycle Concept
- USP chapter 1058
- Examples of Various Systems
Session 3
- Strategies for Validation
- Documentation /Master Validation Plan
Session 4
- Training Requirements
- Examples of Various Systems
Who Should Attend:
- Scientists
- Managers
- R&D Personnel
- Quality Assurance/Quality Control Staff
- Validation Managers
- Validation Coordinators
- Production and Process Development Personnel
- Regulatory/Compliance Managers
- Chemists
- Technicians Study Directors(GLP)
- Qualified Persons (EMEA)
- Pharmaceutical Development
- CRO Staff
- CRO Managers, Accredited Laboratories in general
- Any one engaged with Test Methods
For more information about this webinar visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h05nz9
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.