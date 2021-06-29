Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "6-Hour Virtual Seminar on Qualification (IQ, OQ, PQ) and Validation of Laboratory Equipment and Systems for Regulated Industries (Pharma, Biotech, Devices)" webinar has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This webinar will aim at understanding and scoping out various phases of Qualification activities that will be integrated with the perspectives of Instrument Control, System Suitability Test (SST), Analytical Methods Validation and ensuring Data Integrity for Regulatory Compliance.



This is an area of growing concern, sometimes ridden with uncertainty as to what needs to be done at each of stages of the Product Lifecycle.



In modern Pharmaceutical and Biotech laboratories, a composite array of various gadgets, devices, analytical instruments and computerized systems are used daily.



Agenda:



Session 1

Introduction

Quality Systems, Paradigm Shift, Global Perspectives

QA/QC Validation

Risk Assessment

Session 2

Measurement, Resolution, Errors, and Uncertainty

Regulatory and QS Requirements

The Product Life Cycle Concept

USP chapter 1058

Examples of Various Systems

Session 3

Strategies for Validation

Documentation /Master Validation Plan

Session 4

Training Requirements

Examples of Various Systems

Who Should Attend:

Scientists

Managers

R&D Personnel

Quality Assurance/Quality Control Staff

Validation Managers

Validation Coordinators

Production and Process Development Personnel

Regulatory/Compliance Managers

Chemists

Technicians Study Directors(GLP)

Qualified Persons (EMEA)

Pharmaceutical Development

CRO Staff

CRO Managers, Accredited Laboratories in general

Any one engaged with Test Methods

