Maptelligent, Inc., Rebranding Efforts With the Launch of a New Website

LAS VEGAS, NV, June 29, 2021 -- Maptelligent, Inc. (OTC PK: MAPT) www.maptelligent.com :



Maptelligent, Inc., continues its ongoing efforts to evolve our products and solutions to pursue a larger addressable market. Our business currently encompasses a project-based offering and now an e-commerce solutions approach, making it easier for customers to engage with Maptelligent, Inc., in solving their concerns.

As part of that evolution, Maptelligent, Inc., is pleased to announce the completion of our rebranding efforts along with the launch of our new website. We are being innovative in our approach to include e-commerce and digital sales capabilities into the design of our web presence. One of our unique features at www.Maptelligent.com is we are helping the customer identify the right solution for their needs and align our appropriate subscription solution offerings using an e-commerce interface.

This modern capability allows Maptelligent to employ a modern cloud enabled software-as-a-service (SaaS) business model making it easier for customers to easily obtain valuable solutions Maptelligent, Inc., provides.

Upon visiting www.Maptelligent.com, you will notice a new company logo, web styling, and interface designed to help the customer interact with Maptelligent, Inc., and understand what we do to serve the market.

Mr. Paul Christin – Director of Sales and Marketing for Maptelligent, Inc., says, “The new www.Maptelligent.com website represents a major milestone in our efforts to scale bringing new products and capabilities to market while accelerating our ability to grow and better serve our customers.”

The new website is just an initial step in Maptelligent’s plan to deliver on its promise to change the world by providing a safer, healthier, smarter physical environment using geographic information system technology.

email: joe.cosio-barron@maptelligent.com