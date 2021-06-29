Ragnarok Origin Hits No.1 in Free Download of Apple App Store and Google Play in Japan

Seoul, Korea, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) (“Gravity” or “Company”), a developer and publisher of online and mobile games, today announced that Ragnarok Origin, a MMORPG mobile game, has been officially launched in Japan on June 28, 2021.



Ragnarok Origin ranked as the first in free download in Apple App Store and Google Play in Japan on the first day of its release.

After the game was launched in Korea on July 7, 2020, it had kept the top 10 in top grossing of Apple App Store and Google Play in Korea for three months.

Currently, Gungho Online Entertainment Inc., Gravity’s parent company, publishes this game, and variable launching celebration events are being provided to Japanese users.

[Ragnarok Origin Official Website] https://ragnarokorigin.gungho.jp

[Ragnarok Origin_Twitter] https://twitter.com/ragori_jp

About GRAVITY Co., Ltd.

Gravity is a developer and publisher of online and mobile games. Gravity’s principal product, Ragnarok Online, is a popular online game in many markets, including Japan and Taiwan, and is currently commercially offered in 93 markets and countries. For more information about Gravity, please visit http://www.gravity.co.kr.

