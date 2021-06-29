Global vertical lift module market size to expand at 9.3% CAGR through 2027

Selbyville, Delaware, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esteemed researchers cite that global vertical lift module market size was appraised at USD 1.28 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to be worth USD 2.4 billion by the end of the forecast period 2021-2027, growing at an year-over-year rate of 9.3% throughout.

Furthermore, the research literature analyses this business sphere at a granular level by segmenting it based on delivery type, storage type, end-user spectrum, and regional scope. Estimated growth rate and market share of each segment over the forecast timeframe are given as well. Proceeding further, data pertaining to key players, products & services offered, their hierarchy in terms of revenue share, profit margins, and investment portfolio is provided in the document.

Stringent government regulations to enhance safety of workers is a key factor contributing to the industry expansion. For instance, according to the new standards of U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Act, employees must wear safety fall protection irrespective of the fall distance, in turn, has raised the importance of workplace safety, which mainly deals with prevention of injuries or accidents in a workplace.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3930343/

For the unaware, vertical lift module is an enclosed system of vertically arranged racks with different payload capacities. They are operated and automated using computerized processes to deliver or replenish goods as per the needs of the user.

Benefits of vertical lift modules such as decreased operator accidents and enhanced inventory turns are boosting the product demand. Moreover, increasing warehouse rentals coupled with space-saving benefit of vertical lift module will aid market expansion.

On the other hand, availability of used products is poised to hinder global vertical lift module market growth over the assessment period.

Segmentation overview:

Based on delivery type, the market sphere is divided into dual-level delivery, and single-level delivery. Speaking of storage type, the industry is bifurcated into refrigerated storage, and non-refrigerated storage. Moving on to end user gamut, the business sphere is fragmented into healthcare, automotive, food & beverages, materials & machinery, chemicals, semiconductor & electronics.

Regional analysis summary:

From the geographical frame of reference, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe are the key contributors to the worldwide vertical lift module industry expansion. Among these regions, Asia Pacific held a significant portion of the industry share in the recent past and is speculated to witness rapid growth between 2021-2027. The presence of China, world’s top exporter of vertical lift modules and the largest industrial center globally, can be attributed to this proliferation. Moreover, the Chinese government has launched the ‘Made in China 2025’ project due to which the number of production units in the country is projected to rise. This will be largely facilitated by increasing automation efforts that will result in 30% reduction in manufacturing costs and subsequently enhance the overall remuneration scope of the industry.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-vertical-lift-module-market-by-delivery-type-single-level-dual-level-storage-type-non-refrigerated-refrigerated-industry-automotive-m

Global Vertical Lift Module Market by Delivery Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Dual-Level Delivery

Single-Level Delivery





Global Vertical Lift Module Market by Storage Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Refrigerated Storage

Non-Refrigerated Storage





Global Vertical Lift Module Market by End User (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Healthcare

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Metals & Machinery

Chemicals

Semiconductor & Electronics





Global Vertical Lift Module Market by Region (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

North America

Canada

U.S.

Europe

Italy

UK

France

Germany

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

South Korea

China

Japan

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil





Rest of the World

Global Vertical Lift Module Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018-2027)

Interlake Mecalux Inc.

Toyota Industries Corporation

Weland Lagersystem AB

Ferretto Group

Green Automated Solutions Inc.

ICAM S.r.l

Automha S.p.A

AutoCrib Inc.

Conveyer Handling Company Inc.





Table of Content:





Chapter 1. Executive Summary





1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1. Vertical Lift Module Market, by region, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2. Vertical Lift Module Market, by Delivery Type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3. Vertical Lift Module Market, by Storage type, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4. Vertical Lift Module Market, by Industry, 2019-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3. Key Trends

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption





Chapter 2. Global Vertical Lift Module Market Definition and Scope





2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Scope of the Study

2.2.2. Industry Evolution

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates





Chapter 3. Global Vertical Lift Module Market Dynamics





3.1. Vertical Lift Module Market Impact Analysis (2019-2027)

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.1.1. Rising warehouse rentals

3.1.1.2. Benefits of deploying VLM compared to traditional shelving systems

3.1.2. Market Restraint

3.1.2.1. Availability of used VLMs in the market

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

3.1.3.1. Increasing demand for customized solutions





Chapter 4. Global Vertical Lift Module Market Industry Analysis





4.1. Porter's 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter's 5 Force Model (2018-2027)

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political

4.2.2. Economical

4.2.3. Social

4.2.4. Technological

4.3. Investment Adoption Model

4.4. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion





Chapter 5. Global Vertical Lift Module Market, by Delivery Type





5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Global Vertical Lift Module Market by Delivery Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

5.3. Global Vertical Lift Module Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4. Vertical Lift Module Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Single-Level Delivery

5.4.2. Dual-Level Delivery





Chapter 6. Global Vertical Lift Module Market, by Storage type





6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Global Vertical Lift Module Market by Storage Type, Performance - Potential Analysis

6.3. Global Vertical Lift Module Market Estimates & Forecasts by Storage type 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4. Vertical Lift Module Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Non-Refrigerated Storage

6.4.2. Refrigerated Storage





Chapter 7. Global Vertical Lift Module Market, by Industry





7.1. Market Snapshot

7.2. Global Vertical Lift Module Market by Industry, Performance - Potential Analysis

7.3. Global Vertical Lift Module Market Estimates & Forecasts by industry 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4. Vertical Lift Module Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Automotive

7.4.2. Metals & Machinery

7.4.3. Food & Beverages

7.4.4. Chemicals

7.4.5. Healthcare

7.4.6. Semiconductor & Electronics





Chapter 8. Global Vertical Lift Module Market, Regional Analysis





Related Report:





Artificial Lift Systems Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2021 - 2027



The artificial lift system market is projected to record momentous gains over the forthcoming timeframe owing to increasing investments toward redevelopment of aging fields and paradigm shift toward unconventional reserves. Artificial lift defines a variety of methods that oil & gas producers use. It is referred as a process used on oil wells to surge the pressure in the reservoir and encourage oil to the surface. When the reservoir's natural drive energy is not capable of pushing the oil to the surface that's when artificial lift is used to recover more production. In fact, around 96% of the oil wells across the U.S. need artificial lift from the start.

In addition, even those wells that at first possess natural flow to the surface, that pressure lessens over time, and artificial lift is then needed. Thus, artificial lift is usually performed on all oil wells at some point of time during their production life.

The market for artificial lift system is growing at a rapid pace as it continues to hold its appeal for customers, particularly in the form of value-add services as well as software that can add material ROI, increased production, estimated ultimate recovery, and enhanced oil recovery.



About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.