BSHEEP - The most disruptive approach to Binance Smart Chain ecosystem

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BSHEEP (BSHEEP) is a community driven project built on Binance Smart Chain. BSHEEP brings the most disruptive approach to the BSC ecosystem: A community based project which ensures that holders of BSHEEP are entitled to receive BNB through the community pool system.



Ecosystem

Auto Liquidity Pool: 4% of every transaction contributes towards automatically generating liquidity that goes into Pancakeswap.

4% of every transaction contributes towards automatically generating liquidity that goes into Pancakeswap. Redistribution in BNB: 4% of every buy/sell is taken and redistributed to all BSheep holders.

4% of every buy/sell is taken and redistributed to all BSheep holders. BSheep Redistribution: 1% of every buy/sell is redistributed to all BSheep holders in BSheep.





Tokenomics

Roadmap

Q2, 2021:

Private Sale

Weekly AMA

DXsale presale completion

Launch on Pancakeswap

Partnership with listing sites - CoinMarketCap & CoinGecko

Logo update on BSCscan & Trust Wallet

Q3, 2021:

Tradeable NFT’s for BSheep - Creating a limited supply/edition of BSheep NFT’s

NFT Platform for creating customize NFT’s

Creating relationships with crypto youtubers & influencers

Speedbuy - App within the BSheep website which allows users to purchase directly from the BSheep website without having to go on Pancakeswap

Q4, 2021:

Launching BSheep on-to more DEX (Decentralized Exchange) such as 0x, Dodo, etc.

NFT & Meme competitions with other Meme tokens.

Limited Edition merchandise give-aways.





Media Contacts -