How Businesses are Using and Managing their Data in a Pandemic-altered Environment, 2021 Report

This study analyzes how businesses are using and managing their data in a pandemic-altered environment. It examines business requirements for data management services, and outlines growth opportunities for providers.

The first half of 2020 challenged businesses operationally, hindering many digital transformation initiatives and creating urgent business priorities that centered on productivity, efficiency, and the customer experience in the new environment that the COVID-19 pandemic brought about. To meet these goals, businesses are increasingly relying on data: they are collecting, pooling, analyzing, and storing more data from more sources as a means to derive business insight and gain a competitive advantage.

The new operating environment also accelerated adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud IT environments that can support users, applications, and data spread across diverse locations. This hybrid environment introduces challenges related to managing and protecting data consistently across infrastructures, and creates opportunities for data management providers to offer new features and capabilities to help customers manage data better.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. About the Global Cloud User Survey, 2020

3. Results from the Global Cloud User Survey, 2020

Data is Central to Business Strategic Goals

Businesses Use Data to Improve Operations and Productivity

IoT Applications Drive Data Growth

Most Business Data Remains in Direct Enterprise Control

Benefits of Storing Data in the Public Cloud

Businesses are Implementing Hybrid and Multi-Clouds

Leveraging Data in Hybrid Configurations is Challenging

Managing Data in a Hybrid Environment

Security Ranks High in Choosing a Data Management Platform

Businesses Seek Converged Management Systems

The Last Word: Growth Opportunities for Providers

