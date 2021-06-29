Global Protein Ingredients Market Report 2021: Market to Spike by 11.3% in 2020 & Reach US$73.8 Billion by 2027

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Protein Ingredients - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Protein Ingredients Market to Spike by 11.3% in 2020 & Reach US$73.8 Billion by 2027



The global market for Protein Ingredients against this backdrop is expected to spike by 11.3% in 2020.The market is projected to reach a revised size of US$73.8 Billion by the year 2027, trailing a CAGR of 6.6%.

Egg Protein Ingredients, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.5% CAGR to reach US$28.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Few of the factors driving long-term growth include expansion of protein ingredients use in non-food applications such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, personal care products and animal feed; focus on weight management and the resulting use of protein ingredients in the food processing sector; active participation in sports and fitness programs against the backdrop of consumer focus on preventive healthcare and wellness and increased demand for whey protein as a key ingredient in functional foods and sports nutrition products.

Pea protein ingredients will rise in prominence as a non-dairy muscle builder among the growing base lactose intolerant customers. Pea protein is cherished for its benefits such as hypoallergenic, easy digestibility, easily dispensability in water, low carbohydrate content and rich in branched chain amino acids (BCAAs).

Soy proteins will also rise in prominence supported by their widespread availability and favorable clinical research validating its health and nutritional advantages will also generate revenue opportunities in the market. Animal protein ingredients derived from fish, meat, egg, milk and gelatin will continue to dominate the global market supported by advantages such as low cost, easy availability, convenience, better product stability and functionality, ease of formulation, and consistency in performance.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

COVID-19 Pandemic Transforms Consumer Perceptions about Health Foods

Functional Foods and Immune Boosters Gain Prominence

Pandemic Provides New Opportunity to Alternative Meat Options

Consumer Focus on Health Drives Sales of Plant-based Protein Foods

Sports Nutritional Products Incorporate More of Plant-based Protein Ingredients

Protein Ingredients: A Prelude

Types of Protein Ingredients

Animal Proteins

Plant Proteins

Outlook

Plant Based Proteins Score Over Animal-based Proteins

Developing Countries Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Food & Beverage Industry Dominates Demand for Protein Ingredients

Growing Demand for Protein Sources to Meet Varying Protein Needs of the Ever-Increasing Global Population: Key to Market Growth

The Growing Gap between Population and Food Supply

Recent Market Activity

World Brands

Competitive Landscape

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Protein-Fortified Supplements Drive Demand for New Protein Sources

Protein Emerges as Strong Influencer in Ready-to-Drink Space

Growing Consumer Demand for Natural and Minimally Processed Ingredients Augurs Well for market Growth

Technology Developments in Protein Ingredients Market

Growing Demand for Functional Foods & Beverages Augurs Well for Market Expansion

Despite Sustainability Issues, Animal Protein Ingredients Continue to Dominate by a Wide Margin

Strong Demand from Developing Nations Drive Egg Proteins Intake

Highly Developed Milk Industry Drive Demand for Dairy Ingredients

Whey Protein Ingredients: An Important Ingredient in Functional Foods and Sports Nutrition Products

Nano Whey Proteins: Opportunities in Beverage Formulations

Transforming Diet and Lifestyle Related Trends Spur Demand for Gelatin in Functional Foods & Beverages

Beverage Producers Focus on Collagen-based Products

Low Saturated Fat, Low Cholesterol, and Presence of All Essential Amino Acids Drive Surging Popularity of Plant Protein Ingredients

Sustainability and Other Benefits Drive Greater Adoption of Plant Proteins

Soy Proteins Dominate Plant Protein Ingredients Market

Pea Protein Gradually Gains Prominence over Soy Protein

Canola Protein Market: Commercialization Efforts in Full Swing

Rice Proteins Emerge as Ideal Alternatives to Various Protein Ingredients

Wheat Proteins: Rising Demand for Nutrition-Rich Products Aids Growth

Microalgae: The Next Big Thing in Vegetarian Protein Sources

Infant Formula: Protein Ingredients Essential to Improve Nutritional Content

Soy-based Infant Formula Gains Popularity

Infant Formula to Present Huge Opportunities for Protein Hydrolysate Ingredients

Exotic and Artificially Grown Meats and Proteins to Meet Future Food Demand

Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Demand for Protein-Based Sports Nutrition Products

Innovative Plant-Derived Collagen Boosters Witness Increasing Popularity

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases: An Important Opportunity Indicator

Osteoporosis Incidence Drives Focus on Protein Rich Products

Obesity Concerns Raise Significance of Protein Ingredient's Satiety Features

Obesity Statistics

Whey Protein as an Effective Ingredient for Diabetes Cure Lends Traction to Market Growth

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Offer Huge Untapped Market Growth Potential

Alternative Proteins and Meat Substitutes Garner Significant Attention

Select Promising Sources of Proteins

Gellan Gum: An Effective Solution to Formulation Challenges

Protein Ingredient Suppliers Embrace Clean Labeling Transparency

Move towards Clean Labels

Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mzqk80