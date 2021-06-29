Global Cloud Migration Services Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring Alphabet, Amazon and Cisco Systems Among Others

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cloud Migration Services Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the cloud migration services market and it is poised to grow by $13.01 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 24% during the forecast period. The report on cloud migration services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud computing, shift from the CAPEX model to the OPEX model, and need to optimize project management and business processes.
The cloud migration services market analysis include deployment segment and geographic landscape.
The cloud migration services market is segmented as below:
By Deployment
- Public cloud
- Hybrid cloud
- Private cloud
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
This study identifies the adoption of container-as-a-service solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud migration services market growth during the next few years. Also, a rise in the adoption of hybrid cloud solutions and adoption of virtual technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.
The report on cloud migration services market covers the following areas:
- Cloud migration services market sizing
- Cloud migration services market forecast
- Cloud migration services market industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud migration services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., and VMware Inc. Also, the cloud migration services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Deployment
- Market segments
- Comparison by Deployment
- Public cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hybrid cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Private cloud - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Deployment
6. Customer landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
8. Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Accenture Plc
- Alphabet Inc.
- Amazon.com Inc.
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- DXC Technology Co.
- International Business Machines Corp.
- Microsoft Corp.
- VMware Inc.
10. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/izap7h