North America Deodorants Market to 2026: Price and Affordability Remain as Key Criteria in Consumer Decision Making

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Deodorants Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America deodorants market was valued at USD 5,657.96 million in 2020 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 4.31% during the forecast period, 2021-2026.

In the financial year 2020, the average monthly value sales of deodorants fell drastically during the lockdown, compared to that during pre-Covid North-America. The impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) on consumer purchase of deodorants was clearly visible on the prices of products, as prices were slashed down to clear accumulated stock.

The increasing awareness about hygiene and the availability of varied fragrances in different formats led to the growth of the deodorants market in the region. On the other hand, the abundance of male grooming products supplemented by the presence of global vendors and growing demand for on-demand antiperspirants are expected to fuel the growth of the deodorants market altogether.

The region has witnessed an increase in percentage of consumers with knowledge regarding the ingredients present in deodorants. Moreover, North American consumers choose a brand over another, based on its natural formulation. However, price and affordability remain the key criteria for deodorants purchase.

Some of the prominent deodorant brands in the region include Dove, Secret, Degree Men, AXE, Right Guard, Avon, Adidas, and Old Spice, and Suave.

Key Market Trends



Growing Concern About Hygiene and Freshness



The rising awareness about hygiene is a result of consumer awareness and socialization of the consumers. The healthy living trend is primarily driving the deodorants market in North America. Smelling good is a sign of good hygiene and etiquette. Consumers wear deodorants regularly to maintain their hygiene, which is leading to their increased usage. Hence, for the middle-income group, companies are launching products that are cheap and effective. Increasing consumer inclination towards being presentable, sweat-free, and odor-free 24 hours is leading the key players to manufacture products that are clinically proven to stay for more than 24 hours on the body. As such most of the leading players of the deodorant market have introduced a product line, which can stay up to 24 hours. For instance, in February 2019, Unilever introduced 24-hour odor protection, a range of new Deodorant Wipes that are available from five brands - Dove, Dove Men+Care, Degree Women, Degree Men and AXE with an aim to continuously provide the consumer with a product that matches their ever-changing needs of convenient on-the-go lifestyles.?



United States holds Largest Market Share



In the United States, younger male consumers, falling in the age group of 18 to 34, are the demographics that use body sprays at a much larger scale which is entirely driven by the variety of scents available. Unilever's Axe continues to fuel the category with new launches. Like other consumer packaged goods across categories, the US demand for"natural" increases as consumers look for natural alternatives. For example: In 2017, Unilever PLC acquired Schmidt's Naturals, a personal care company based in Oregon. This enabled Unilever to expand its product line in the natural deodorants segment. An established retail platform is one of the main factors that has led to the growth and usage of deodorants in the country. Furthermore, the ease in product availability and numerous brands choosing the country as a launchpad have led consumers to have access to both international and novel players in the category.



Competitive Landscape



The North American deodorants market is highly competitive and consolidated, with a strong presence of global players. The demand is mostly driven by a higher adoption of daily personal care routines and consumers' awareness about various brands. The major players include Procter & Gamble Co., Unilever PLC, Henkel AG & Co KGaA, Colgate-Palmolive, and Revlon among others. In the market studied, the established players that claim to offer natural and metal-free options, as well as the ones involved in sustainable practices, have a higher penetration rate across the retail shelves and online channels.

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



8 IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON THE MARKET



Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC

Henkel AG & Co KGaA

L'Oreal SA

Beiersdorf AG

L'Occitane International SA

Avon Products Inc.

Revlon Inc.

Colgate-Palmolive Company

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9if9tj