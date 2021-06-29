The Spanish Data Center Market 2021-2026: Microsoft, Google and AWS Investing in the Country

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spain Data Center Market - Investment Analysis and Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this Spain Data Center Market Report.



Spain data center market to witness a CAGR of 5.40% during the period 2021-2026



Spain data center is emerging market witnessing an increase in investments during the forecast period. Major cloud service providers like Microsoft, Google and Amazon Web Services are also investing in the country. Around nine data center facilities are expected to be operational in the next 2-3 years. According to Uptime Institute, over 14 data center facilities are certified Tier III in the country. The Spain data center market has grown significantly, with an increase in hyperscale data center development and investment by cloud service providers. The increasing internet penetration across Spain is creating lucrative opportunities for the players to grow and expand their business presence in the country.



The report considers the present scenario of the Spain data center market and its market dynamics for the forecast period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several growth enablers, restraints, and trends in the market. The study includes the demand and supply aspect of the market.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT

In 2019, Amazon Web Service (AWS) announced a renewable energy project in Spain, enabling a power capacity of 149 MW.

In Spain, the cloud computing market is expected to grow at around 13% CAGR reaching USD 4.1 billion by 2026.

DATA4, NTT, Equinix, Digital Realty (Interxion), and Nabiax are the few major data center investors in Madrid.

Spain is witnessing greenfield construction that will bring in strong revenue for the construction vendors.

Merlin Properties has planned a 20 MW data center in Barcelona and Bilbao.

In recent years, the use of 45U-48U rack units is witnessing growth in the Spain data center market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

SPAIN DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

The growing adoption of cloud-based services and enterprise digitalization involving migration of on-premises facilities will enable the colocation services market growth in Spain during 2021-2026.

The internet penetration in Spain stood at 91% in 2021. The increasing usage of the internet creates more data traffic, which aids in the country's growth of data center facilities.

The entry of cloud service providers like Microsoft and AWS boosts data center investments in the country.

Spain is likely to invest over USD 5 billion on 5G technology and broadband coverage by 2025.

Merlin Properties and Edged Energy have planned to construct three facilities in Madrid, Barcelona, and Bilbao. It is estimated to add over 85,000 square feet of data center space per facility.

The Spanish Government has set to install 50 GW of renewable energy by 2030 as part of its National Integrated Energy and Climate Plan.

In 2020, the Spanish Government announced an investment of USD 720 million in developing Artificial Intelligence to incorporate in the data center market.

All-flash storage providers such as DELL, HPE, IBM, and Lenovo have a strong market share.

SPAIN DATA CENTER VENDOR LANDSCAPE



The Spain data center market has several IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors. Atos, Broadcom, Cisco System, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Juniper Networks, Lenovo are the major vendors in the IT infrastructure market. New players are entering the Spain data center market owing to the growth opportunities. Equinix, Digital Realty (Interxion), Adam Ecotech, Nabiax, Colt DCS, and Global Switch are among the prominent providers operating in the colocation market.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?



Market size is available in terms of area, power capacity, investment, and colocation revenue.

An assessment of the Spain data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Data center investments in terms of area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities.

A detailed study of the existing Spain data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Spain data center market size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Spain

Facilities Covered (Existing): 35

Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

Coverage: 5+ Cities

Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Spain

Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

Retail Colocation Pricing

Wholesale Colocation Pricing

Classification of the Spain data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the market.

Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:



1. How big is the Spain data center market?

2. How many existing data centers are there in Spain?

3. What are the expected upcoming facilities in Spain during the period 2021-2026?

4. What is the growth rate of Spain's data center colocation market?

5. What are the factors driving the market growth in the country?

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 : Existing & Upcoming Third-Party Data Centers In Spain

Chapter 2: Investment Opportunities In Spain

Chapter 3: Data Center Colocation Market In Spain

Chapter 4: Market Dynamics

Chapter 5: Market Segmentation

Chapter 6: Tier Standard

Chapter 7: Geographic Segmentation

Chapter 8: Key Market Participants

Chapter 9: Appendix

