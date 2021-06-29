North America Electric Zero Turn Mower Market to hit $825 Mn by 2027; Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Global Market Insights Inc. has recently added a new report on the North America electric zero turn mower market which estimates the regional market valuation for electric zero turn mower will cross US$ 825 million by 2027. Increasing focus on the DIY trend along with a growing desire of homeowners to own lawns to improve the overall aesthetics is expected to increase electric zero turn mowers adoption.

To achieve cost cuttings, many manufacturers are focusing on replacing high costing cobalt with nickel. The benefits of nickel are it is cheaper, stores more energy, heat-resistant, and does not catch fire easily. The successful implementation of these substitute components and the low battery cost achievement are likely to trigger North America electric zero turn mower market expansion.

A large number of golf courses and an increase in spending on course maintenance operations are key drivers for North America electric zero turn mower market share. For instance, as per the National Golf Foundation (NGF), in 2020, the U.S. registered 16,100 golf courses at 14,100 golf facilities, the highest in the world. In addition, in 2020, 36.9 million people played golf, out of which three million people played golf for the first time. The growing participation in golf will contribute significantly to North America electric zero turn mower industry growth over the forecast timeframe

Canada was valued at USD 34.1 million in 2020. This can be largely credited to large lawn or garden areas in Canadian households. For instance, 75% of households in Saguenay and 65% of households in Toronto have a lawn or garden. Similarly, in Quebec, 83% of the Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) in Oshawa has a large lawn or garden area, which is likely to play a significant role in catalyzing industry growth.

Prominent participants in North America electric zero turn mower market are focusing on product development to acquire a market position in the electric zero turn mowers market. For instance, in October 2020, Gravely unveiled the Pro-Turn EV to cater to the demand of commercial landscape contractors. The mower has a lithium-ion battery to power electric motors. Some of the key manufacturers in the industry are Ryobi Tools, Gravely, Greenworks Commercial, EGO Power+, Mean Green Mowers, and Cub Cadet LLC.

Some major findings of the North America electric zero turn mower market report include:

The golf course segment is projected to observe considerable growth. This can be attributed to a rising number of golf facilities in the U.S. Increasing focus on recreation activities by the government along with a rising number of golf participants in the major U.S. states will enhance product penetration growth in the segment.





Limited availability of land area covered with turfgrass and the low popularity of mowing equipment will be key factors behind the limited share of the Canada in North America electric zero turn mower market over the projected timeframe.





Owing to the speed and maneuverability of zero turn mowers, they find application in grass & weed cutting to improve sports pleasures, especially on large grounds. A Playgrounds primarily gathers the attention of retired or other planned communities, supporting the industry expansion.





Maintenance activities have been significantly impacted owing to rising concerns of homeowners over the coronavirus cases. Major states in the U.S. have also reported a decline in the number of golf rounds played in 2020, which is expected to affect the sales volume of electric zero turn mowers in golf course facilities.

