New Eclipse Foundation White Paper Explores the Future of Cloud Native Software Development

BRUSSELS, Belgium, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Eclipse Foundation , one of the world’s largest open source foundations, along with the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group , today announced the release of a new white paper entitled “The Eclipse Cloud DevTools Ecosystem: Defining the Future of Cloud Native Software Development.” This new paper is a showcase for the working group’s vision for the future of cloud-based application development. The Cloud DevTools Working Group is a diverse group of members that includes globally recognized technology leaders as well as smaller organizations — all focused on open source developer tools and software innovation. Members include Arm, Broadcom, EclipseSource, Ericsson, IBM, Intel, Red Hat, SAP, STMicroelectronics, and TypeFox, among others.



“The cloud continues to impact everything related to software, including how it's built,” said Mike Milinkovich, executive director of the Eclipse Foundation. “As open source solutions continue to dominate cloud native services, it’s not surprising that development tools are headed in the same direction. Not all approaches to cloud development are equivalent and this white paper gives developers a roadmap to evaluate what will work best for them.”

Developers, architects and others interested in learning more can download “The Eclipse Cloud DevTools Ecosystem: Defining the Future of Cloud Native Software Development” here .

To learn more about getting involved with the Eclipse Cloud DevTools Working Group, please visit us at https://ecdtools.eclipse.org/, or email us at membership@eclipse.org. Developers can also join the Cloud DevTools Working Group mailing list where the Eclipse Foundation shares working group progress.

