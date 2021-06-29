Inmar Intelligence USP 800 Compliance Solution and National Consumer Drug Take-Back Program Added To Vizient Offering

Winston-Salem, NC, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a data-driven technology-enabled services company, today announced an expanded contract with Vizient, Inc, the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S., to offer Compliance Solutions to its members, effective May 1.

“With more than 25 years helping healthcare clients, servicing over 50,000 pharmacies, greater than 80 percent of U.S. hospitals and processing over 95 percent of the industry’s wholesale returns, Inmar is proud of our expanded contract with Vizient that will help us continue to be the leader in pharmaceutical returns,” said David Mounts, Chairman and CEO at Inmar Intelligence. “The Vizient contracted services from Inmar Intelligence’s portfolio of offerings provide a pathway to regulatory compliance that is efficient and economically sustainable, which has been lacking for health systems and pharmacies.”

As of December 2019, pharmacies must perform an annual Assessment of Risk to determine the safe handling of every hazardous drug in their facility. Vizient members will now have access at contracted pricing to Inmar’s USP <800> compliance solution which provides that assessment to pharmacies and it continuously monitors medication inventory purchases through Inmar's DSCSA solution by alerting users on the presence of newly purchased hazardous drugs. This automated subscription service eliminates the manual, resource intensive and error-prone efforts and offers a streamlined approach to optimizing the handling of hazardous drugs that helps protect patients and employees. Inmar Intelligence's USP <800> solution also offers a one-time annual assessment of risk analysis.

Vizient members will also now have access to Inmar’s turnkey Consumer Drug Take-Back program as a solution to safely dispose of unused medications. Thirty-seven different drugs were found in the water after it was treated at 25 drinking water treatment plants across the U.S. and more Americans die every day from drug overdoses than ever in the country’s history. Misuse, abuse and improper disposal of prescription drugs is at the core of this problem. Inmar offers a safe, secure solution for anyone to safely dispose of unwanted medications.

Through the Inmar agreement, Vizient members can help protect patients, employees and families with a compliant program that follows the DEA Secure and Responsible Drug Disposal Act.

Inmar Intelligence also offers other solutions through its Vizient contracts including MedEx TraySafe, MedEx TubeSafe, RASMAS, EXPIDENTIFY, DSCSA and Rx Returns. This expansion, combined with the existing contracts, enhances safety and compliance for hospital pharmacy operations and improves efficiency and cost savings. Inmar Intelligence’s offerings provide robust data-driven platforms, consistent application of advanced analytics, and thoughtful artificial intelligence that allows organizations to transform away from their legacy systems.

For more information about Inmar Intelligence, please visit www.inmar.com.





