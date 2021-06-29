Oyster Consulting Hires Digital Transformation Experts

RICHMOND, Va., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting announced today that David Altschul and Jeffrey Wilk joined the firm as Directors in the Strategic Planning and Execution team. Altschul and Wilk’s extensive experience in planning and executing organization-wide digital platform transformations adds significant depth to Oyster’s respected bench of strategic and operations specialists.



David Altschul, former Vice President, Global Client Relations at Pershing, LLC and Head of Operations at Foothill Securities, has deep experience conducting implementations designed to deliver improvements that create new revenue streams. In addition to digital transformation, Altschul also has expertise in operational efficiency and improving cybersecurity and vendor management controls while reducing expense and risk.

Jeffrey Wilk joins Oyster Consulting as a former Head of Strategic Transformation & US Retail Wealth Management, MetLife Securities/MetLife Broker-Dealer Group where he was directly accountable for several mergers/acquisitions, product and digital platform transformations, patent-pending products, and operating model RFPs and overhauls, including delivering the industry’s first “Robo” platform.

“David and Jeff are great additions to Oyster,” said Dave Osborne, Director, Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution practice. “Their knowledge of platforms combined with their practical experience in implementations brings another level of depth to Oyster’s capabilities.”

“We are very excited to have both David and Jeff join the Oyster Team,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution practice. “They are a key component of Oyster’s future growth in serving the Financial Services industry in the digital space. Their previous experience supporting the Financial Industry will only augment the success of Oyster Consulting.”

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to financial services industry clients. Through consulting, outsourcing and proprietary software, Oyster gives clients innovative tools to understand, automate, optimize and analyze crucial functions. Our seasoned industry leaders help companies plan, manage risk, meet compliance and optimize operations so they can focus on running and growing their business.

