Open Book Extracts Announces New Operations and Quality Executives To Accelerate And Support The Company’s Vision For Strategic Growth

ROXBORO, N.C., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Book Extracts (OBX), a leading ingredient manufacturer and product development house for the industry’s most innovative and highest quality cannabinoid-enabled products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Joe Keil as Chief Operating Officer and Chelsea Pipkin as Vice President of Quality Assurance.

Keil joins OBX from Medterra, where he served as Vice President of Operations, leading Medterra's global operations, supply chain, procurement, quality, and customer care for consumer packaged goods across retail, wholesale, and e-commerce channels in the USA, European Union, India, Japan, and South America. Prior to joining Medterra, Keil held executive roles in operations and procurement at Cummins and Colfax including a 6 year expat assignment in Beijing, China. He is a certified Lean Kaizen Black Belt, 6 Sigma Green Belt and 6 Sigma Sponsor. Prior to receiving his MBA in Supply Chain, Keil served as a Surface Warfare Officer in the U.S. Navy and Senior Instructor at the U.S. Naval Academy.

“The growth that OBX has achieved is a testament to its vision, product excellence and execution,” Keil said. “With a rapidly growing client base and the most experienced leadership team in the industry, OBX is quickly becoming the go-to partner for CPGs and nutraceutical companies. I’m excited to lead operations for this world-class team, and am looking forward to building a highly scalable operational infrastructure to serve our rapidly expanding global client base.”

Pipkin is a long-serving Quality Professional in the food production industry. Pipkin served as Vice President of Quality Assurance at Gencanna, and has held previous quality roles at Bunge North America and SEMO Milling. In these roles, she successfully completed Global Food Safety Initiative audit schemes BRCGS and SQF, 21 CFR 110, 111, and 117, U.S. Hemp Authority Grower and Processor, YUM brands QSA and FSA, and led a team recommended for accreditation against IS0 17025. She holds a Master’s Degree focused in Masters of Natural Sciences from Southeast Missouri State University.

“OBX has a distinguished reputation for the highest quality products and services,” said Pipkin. “I look forward to building upon and strengthening that reputation by reviewing all currently established procedures and implementing process improvements, maintaining rigorous compliance with global standards, and pushing toward pharma-grade certifications such as CFR parts 210/211 and EU GMP to serve a broader swath of global clients.”

“OBX demands the highest quality products for our customers,” said Dave Neundorfer, OBX CEO. “The appointments of Keil and Pipkin emphasize that quality and operational excellence are core values in our system. They are joining an already successful, energetic team at the perfect time to spearhead OBX’s growth and expansion, and we are thrilled to have Keil and Pipkin here to ensure our clients receive the highest possible level of product quality and service.”

About Open Book Extracts

Headquartered in Roxboro, N.C., Open Book Extracts is a cGMP-certified manufacturer of premium plant-based cannabinoid products, aiming to be the industry’s true north by delivering premium products, exceptional service, and industry-leading transparency. With control of the entire supply chain, a state-of-the-art extraction campus near North Carolina’s Research Triangle, proprietary refinement and conversion methods backed by a growing IP portfolio, and a team of PhD chemists and seasoned business leaders, OBX is the trusted partner for global brands seeking to enter the marketplace. OBX Asia, with its headquarters in Hong Kong, provides strategic guidance and on-the-ground support for our Asia customers.

For more information, visit https://www.openbookextracts.com .

Media Contact:

Media relations at sbaker@bakerdillon.com and media@openbookextracts.com