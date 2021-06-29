Atlas Added to Membership of Russell 3000® Index

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, has been added as a member of the broad-market Russell 3000® Index, effective after the US market opens today and as part of the 2021 Russell indexes reconstitution.



Annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the 4,000 largest US stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the Russell 3000® Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000® Index or small-cap Russell 2000® Index as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

“We are very pleased that Atlas has joined the Russell 3000® index. Being included in the index reflects the tremendous progress we have made in creating shareholder value by delivering on significant milestones, including organic growth, accretive acquisitions, and optimization of our capital structure,” said L. Joe Boyer, CEO of Atlas. “I am proud of our team’s efforts and look forward to raising investor awareness of Atlas’s corporate mission and objective of assuring our communities that we are improving the infrastructure and environmental assets they depend on.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Environmental (ENV), Testing, Inspection & Certification (TIC), Engineering & Design (E&D), and Program, Construction, and Quality Management (PCQM) services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, we offer solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With approximately 3,500 employees and a nationwide footprint, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets. For more information, go to https://www.oneatlas.com.

