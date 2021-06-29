Daymak Spiritus, First Electric Car to Mine Cryptocurrency, to Broadcast 24/7 Livestream Profit Reports

• Viewers will be able to view how much money the car is mining at freecryptocar.com

• Vehicle will mine several coins, settle in Doge, Ethereum, Bitcoin and more

• Daymak Avvenire, a full lineup of cutting-edge LEVs, is approaching $500 million in pre-orders

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daymak Inc., a pioneer in personal Light Electric Vehicles (LEVs), today announced that the first prototype of its electric car, Spiritus, will officially start mining cryptocurrency on June 29, 2021 using its patent-pending Daymak Nebula platform. Nebula is the world’s first comprehensive cryptocurrency suite for electric vehicles, and will allow every Spiritus car to mine and manage crypto anywhere on the planet. Using this technology, the Daymak Spiritus will be the first car in history to continuously make money for its owner.

On the heels of Daymak’s June 1, 2021 announcement of the Spiritus as the world’s first electric car to mine crypto , Daymak has successfully installed its Nebula system in the first Spiritus prototype vehicle. On June 29, Daymak will begin live streaming a 24/7 feed of the Spiritus prototype’s crypto mining results. Tune in daily at freecryptocar.com to discover how much money the Daymak Spiritus is generating in real time.

“Blockchain technology and cryptocurrency are two of the most disruptive innovations of our time, and we are proud to be the first auto-manufacturer in history to incorporate it into our Spiritus EV offering,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. “While every other car sits depreciating in the garage, Spiritus owners will have a vehicle that has the potential to pay for itself while it’s parked."

“Through what we are building, imagine Spiritus owners greeted by their cars telling them ‘I have just deposited $10 cash and 20 doge coins in your Nebula wallet - have a nice day!’” continued Baiocchi. “Daymak is launching this 24/7 channel to showcase and educate the market on the many potential uses of crypto. Many people still have no idea what cryptocurrencies are or how you mine them. The potential is infinite, and we want to show everyone how much one car could make."

Daymak is committed to incorporating cryptocurrency into the Spiritus from the ground-up, and customers can pre-order a Spiritus using a multitude of cryptocurrencies as well. Through Daymak’s proprietary Nebula technology, owners will be able to mine crypto, as well as completing transactions using the built-in Nebula wallet.

Launching in 2023, every Spiritus car will be a node on the blockchain. Users will be able to generate income from both Proof-of-Work, and Proof-of-Stake coins.

As interest in cryptocurrency mining and investing expands exponentially, the environmental impact of blockchain technology is being closely examined. At a base price of $20,000, the Spiritus is designed to be the ideal choice for those looking to purchase their first electric vehicle. With trickle-solar-charging and a lower carbon footprint that comes from owning an emission-free daily driver, the Spiritus fleet will be the most environmentally-friendly crypto miner nodes on the blockchain.

For around-the-clock, real-time monitoring of the Daymak Spiritus prototype’s crypto mining results, visit: http://freecryptocar.com . To pre-order Spiritus (Daymak encourages you to pay in crypto), to track progress, or for more information on the Daymak Avvenire Series, please visit https://daymakavvenire.com . For more information about Daymak Nebula, please visit https://daymakavvenire.com/nebula .

About Daymak, Inc.

Daymak, Inc, founded in 2002 with headquarters in Toronto, is a pioneer in personal light electric vehicles (LEVs). Daymak has a world-class global distribution network including 150 dealers and big-box retailers like Walmart, Costco, and Best Buy. Daymak is the number one distributor and developer of LEVs in Canada with more than 100,000 vehicles sold, and is known for cutting-edge designs like the world's first fully wireless e-bike and Canada’s first solar-powered, off-road e-bike.

The Company’s Daymak Avvenire Series is a comprehensive line-up of ground-breaking personal mobility vehicles including everything from electric cars to electric flying vehicles, set for production starting in 2022. Daymak Ondata, Daymak’s patent-pending wireless charging technology, is a more compact, cost-effective, and scalable solution than any other wireless charging technology available on the market today.

Daymak continues to redefine powered mobility, empowering individuals to make statements, not emissions, on their way to a connected, accessible future. To explore that future please visit https://daymak.com/ .

The Daymak Avvenire series pre-order campaign is now live. To reserve your vehicle visit https://daymakavvenire.com/ .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jeremy Ertl

Skyya for Daymak

jeremy@skyya.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:

To request a copy of audited financials please contact:

Aldo Baiocchi

ab@daymak.com

416.658.3993 ext. 1114

