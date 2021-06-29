Global Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Forecasts to 2024

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Diagnostics - Strategies and Trends. COVID-19 Adjusted Forecasts by Application by Channel by Country. With Market Analysis, Executive Guides, Customization and COVID-19 Market Opportunity Analysis. 2020 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Over the Counter and Direct to Consumer diagnostics set to help solve the pandemic problem. New technologies create rapid test solutions for the home market. Self-Sampling technology key.

Genetic DTC testing led the way. Now infectious disease testing is moving directly to the consumer. New sampling technology, rapid and multiplex tests have changed the picture on how and where testing is done. And the COVID-19 situation will lead the charge. This report explores the DTC outlook for different syndromes. Find out where the action is and the learn about the players.

Exciting technical developments especially in the seesaw between PCR and immunoassay, hold the promise of a dynamic, growing and evolving world market that holds the promise of diagnostics taking the lead in infectious disease eradication. Even CRISPR diagnostics are now coming into play.

The report has hundreds of pages of information including a complete list of Current 2019 United States Medicare Fee Payment Schedules to help sharpen your pricing.

The report includes detailed breakouts for 15 Countries and 4 Regions. A detailed breakout for any country in the world is available to purchasers of the report.

Key Topics Covered:

i. Market Guides

iA. Situation Analysis and COVID-19 Market Analysis

iB. Guide for Executives and Marketing Staff

iC. Guide for Investment Analysts and Management Consultants

1. Introduction and Market Definition

2. The Infectious Diseases - Guide to the Pathogens

3. Industry Overview

4. Market Trends

5. OTC/DTC Infectious Disease Testing Recent Developments

Recent Developments - Importance and How to Use This Section

Importance of These Developments

How to Use This Section

FemtoDx Launches Rapid At-Home Test Development for COVID-19

FDA approves first at-home coronavirus test

Free Home HIV Tests Detect More Infections

Biohacking trend supports self testing.

PerkinElmer and EverlyWell to Expand U.S. At-Home Health Test Market

Mylan, Atomo Diagnostics Get WHO Prequalification Approval for HIV Self-Test

Miraca Holdings Inc. and Seventh Sense Biosystems, Inc. Announce Distribution Agreement

OraSure Technologies, Inc. Announces Two Acquisitions

Mylan signs HIV test commercialisation deal with Atomo Diagnostics

Nigerian Govt Approves Alere HIV Self-Test Kit

Rapid HIV tests vary in their accuracy

Montreal researchers develop HIV self-testing app

Boots launches UTI test and treat service across 37 branches

Scanwell Health moves beyond home UTI testing with nationwide kidney disease study partnership

Healthy.io raises $18 million for at-home urinalysis tests

LetsGetChecked collects $30M more for at-home health testing

TestCard, a $4 Urine Test Read by Smartphone

Digital Health Startup EverlyWell Raises $50M

Thriva adds test-at-home kits for female hormone and cortisol stress

Tasso scores $6.1M for patch-based home blood testing

LabCorp to offer self-testing home kits.

1Drop Diagnostics draws $4.25M for portable blood diagnostic panel

DBS Systems HEMAXIS receives CE/IVD mark 211 myLAB Box Announces $1.56M in Seed Funding

Abbott HbA1c point-of-care test reliably diagnoses diabetes

6. Profiles of Key Diagnostic Testing Companies

7. Global Market Size

8. Global Market by Syndrome

9. Global Market by Channel

Appendices



Companies Mentioned

1DropDiagnostics

Abbott Diagnostics (Alere)

Ador Diagnostics

Akkoni Biosystems

Alveo Technologies

Applied BioCode

Atlas Genetics

Atomo Diagnostics

Aus Diagnostics

BD Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Biocartis

BioFire Diagnostics

bioMerieux

Bosch Healthcare Solutions GmbH

Cepheid

Curetis

DBS Systems

Diagenode Diagnostics

Diasorin

Everlywell

Fusion Genomics

GenePOC Diagnostics

GenMark Dx

Healthy.IO

Hologic

Inflammatix

Inui Health

Invetech

Janssen Diagnostics

Karius

Labcorp - Pixel

Letsgetchecked

Lexigene

Luminex

Mbio Diagnostics

Mesa Biotech

Mobidiag

myLabBox

Mylan

Nanomix

Orasure

Oxford Nanopore

Panagene

Primerdesign

Prominex

Qiagen (Statdx)

Quantumdx

Quest Diagnostics - Quest Direct

Roche Molecular Diagnostics

Scanwell Health

Seegene

Sensovation

Seventh Sense Biosystems.

Siemens Healthineers (Fast Track Diagnostics)

SkylineDx

T2 Biosystems

TestCard Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher

Thriva

Veramarx

XCR Diagnostics

