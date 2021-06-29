APAC ATV and UTV Market to 2028: Local Manufacturing Intiatives Fuelling Strong Growth in the Forecast Period

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



MARKET OUTLOOK



This report predicts that the Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV market is envisioned to experience growth at a CAGR of 7.82% through the years 2021-2028. Australia & New Zealand, India, Japan, ASEAN countries, China, South Korea, and Rest of APAC form the market in this region.



ATV and UTV are being adopted to promote off-road vehicles due to the growing trend of adventure sports across India. For instance, earlier, new ATV circuits were incorporated in Noida, offering an off-road experience to the consumers. Furthermore, the entry of global players in the Indian market adds to the growth of the studied market.

For example, CFMoto, a Chinese manufacturer of ATVs, announced its plan to launch its products in the Indian market. This has encouraged several companies to initiate the manufacturing of ATVs and UTVs in the country. Hence, such initiatives are estimated to offer lucrative opportunities to the ATV and UTV market across India.



On the other hand, ATVs and UTVs are widely popular in the mountain regions and islands within South Korea. Additionally, the rise in the power sports industry due to changing consumer behavior is anticipated to drive the demand for these vehicles. Other than this, the growing presence of key market players will enhance the need for these vehicles. For instance, KIA Motors stated its plans to develop combat vehicles, with a significant focus on ATV vehicles. Therefore, as stated above, these factors are likely to position the South Korean ATV and UTV market on a progressive path in the upcoming years.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - Summary



2. Industry Outlook



3. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Vehicle Type

4. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Displacement



5. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Fuel Type

6. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by Application



7. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - by End-User



8. Asia-Pacific ATV and UTV Market - Regional Outlook



9. Competitive Landscape



10. Methodology & Scope



