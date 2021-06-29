Global Smart Glass and Smart Windows Markets, 2015-2020 & 2021-2031

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Glass and Smart Windows 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The smart glass and windows market is growing fast and has been installed in the commercial aircraft, automobiles and corporate buildings of companies such as Google, Disney, Merck, eBay, Microsoft, Progressive, IBM, Fox News etc.

Market growth is driven by energy efficiency, regulations, health and comfort and smart buildings. The Global Market for Smart Glass and Smart Windows 2021-2031 provides comprehensive analysis the latest innovations and products in Smart Glass and Windows, developed by large companies and start-ups.

Producers have raised over $1 billion in funding over the last few years and the technology is gaining wider commercial traction, driven by demands for privacy, adaptability, information, improved safety, energy savings and living comfort. Despite a rise in market adoption, cost and scalability still remain general challenges for the smart glass industry

Advances in materials science and technology are leading to better buildings and transportation with improved energy efficiency and indoor conditions.

A main focus is on improving windows and glass facades for enhanced comfort, privacy and sustainability. Current practices often lead to huge energy expenditures related to excessive inflow or outflow of energy which need to be balanced by energy-intensive cooling or heating.

With a potential trillion-dollar global addressable market, smart/switchable/dynamic glass or smart windows are increasingly utilized for thermal management, energy efficiency, and privacy applications that by modulating light transmittance when voltage, light, or heat is applied.

These technologies allow for the state of the glass to switch from transparent to translucent, or vice versa. This transition can occur passively or actively depending upon the device technology.

Commercial buildings are the main current market for smart glass, but it is also being increasingly adopted in residential.

Main markets covered include:

Construction glass.

Residential and retail.

Aerospace/aircraft windows.

Automotive (mirrors, sunroofs, glazing)

Report contents include:

Analysis of smart glass and smart windows technologies and supply chain

Analysis of routes to market for film and glass manufacturers

Industry collaborations and licence agreements

Profiles of >50 companies including products, customers, collaborations, target markets, contact details. Companies profiled include View, Halio, SageGlass, Nodis Pte Ltd., Gauzy, Research Frontiers, Miru Smart Technologies and many more.

Historical data, and forecasts (from 2015 to 2031) by smart window type, region and revenues.

Analysis by smart glass and windows technology types: electrochromic thermochromic suspended particle device (SPD) polymer dispersed liquid crystal smart glass photochromic micro-blinds electrokinetic glass.

Analysis by application markets: Residential and commercial windows, Automotive, Mirrors, Aerospace, Sunglasses and visors, Flexible displays and wearables, Aviation, Healthcare, Projection

Challenges in the smart glass and smart windows industry.

Regional analysis of smart glass and smart windows industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Market drivers

1.1.1 Mega-trends

1.2 Global market size and opportunity

1.2.1 Competitive smart glass technologies

1.2.2 Total market revenues, 2015-2031

1.2.3 Competitive landscape

1.3 Global manufacturers

1.4 Routes to market

1.5 Smart glass and windows revenues by markets, 2014-2031

1.5.1 Residential and commercial glazing

1.5.2 Automotive windows and glass

1.6 Smart glass and windows revenues by technology, 2014-2031

1.7 Smart glass and windows revenues by region, 2014-2031

1.8 Market and technical challenges

1.9 Future of smart glass

1.9.1 Need for innovation

1.9.2 Reducing costs

1.9.3 Integration with building systems/Internet of things (IoT)

1.9.4 Energy efficiency and regulations in buildings

1.9.5 Photovoltaic smart glass

1.9.6 Smart building integration

1.9.7 Faster switching times

1.9.8 Applications in healthcare

1.10 Market investments



2 AIMS AND OBJECTIVES OF THIS STUDY



3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



4 INTRODUCTION

4.1 What is smart glass?

4.2 Smart windows

4.3 Types of smart glass

4.3.1 Passive smart glass

4.3.2 Active smart glass

4.4 Comparison of smart glass technologies

4.5 Nanomaterials in smart glass



5 SWOT ANALYSIS



6 ELECTROCHROMIC SMART GLASS

6.1 Technology description

6.2 Benefits

6.3 Shortcomings

6.4 Markets

6.4.1 Residential and commercial windows

6.4.2 Automotive

6.4.2.1 Mirrors

6.4.3 Aerospace

6.4.4 Sunglasses and visors

6.4.5 Flexible displays and wearables

6.5 Prices

6.6 Global revenues

6.7 Companies



7 THERMOCHROMIC SMART GLASS

7.1 Technology description

7.2 Benefits

7.3 Shortcomings

7.4 Markets

7.5 Prices

7.6 Global revenues

7.7 Companies



8 SUSPENDED PARTICLE DEVICE (SPD) SMART GLASS

8.1 Technology description

8.2 Benefits

8.3 Shortcomings

8.4 Markets

8.4.1 Windows

8.4.2 Automotive

8.4.3 Aviation

8.5 Prices

8.6 Global revenues

8.7 Companies



9 POLYMER DISPERSED LIQUID CRYSTAL SMART GLASS (PDLC)

9.1 Technology description

9.2 Benefits

9.3 Shortcomings

9.4 Markets

9.5 Prices

9.6 Global revenues

9.7 Companies



10 OTHER TECHNOLOGIES

10.1 PHOTOCHROMIC SMART GLASS

10.1.1 Technology analysis

10.1.2 Markets

10.2 MICRO-BLINDS

10.2.1 Technology analysis

10.2.2 Benefits

10.3 ELECTROKINETIC GLASS

10.3.1 Technology analysis

10.3.2 Companies



