Oriental Culture Holding LTD Relocates Its Principal Executive Office to Hong Kong

Hong Kong, China, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oriental Culture Holding LTD. (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, today announced it has relocated its headquarters to Hong Kong, effective on June 28, 2021. The new office address is: Room 1402, Richmake Commercial Building, 198-200 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong. The Company's main phone number has also been changed to 852-21103909.

"The relocation of our headquarters to Hong Kong, an international business and financial center, meets our current strategic business plans and supports our efforts to streamline the operational efficiencies of the Company." said Mr. Lewis Wan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company.

About Oriental Culture Holding LTD

Oriental Culture Holding LTD is an online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, which allow collectors, artists, art dealers and owners to access an art trading market with a wider range of collectibles and artwork investors. Through its subsidiaries in Hong Kong, the Company provides trading facilitation for individual and institutional customers of all kinds of collectibles, artworks and certain commodities on its online platforms, as well as online and offline integrated marketing, storage and technical maintenance service to customers in China. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.ocgroup.hk .

