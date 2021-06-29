Auction result of Treasury Bills - RIKV 21 0816 - RIKV 21 1115

Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Reykjavík, ICELAND

Series RIKV 21 0816RIKV 21 1115
Settlement Date 07/01/202107/01/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 18,00010,800
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Simple interest) 99.828/1.34899.407/1.568
Total Number of Bids Received 199
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 18,40013,400
Total Number of Successful Bids 167
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 167
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated 99.828/1.34899.407/1.568
Highest Price / Lowest Simple Interest Allocated 99.847/1.19999.432/1.501
Lowest Price / Highest Simple Interest Allocated in Full 99.828/1.34899.407/1.568
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Simple Interest) 99.834/1.30199.421/1.530
Best Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.847/1.19999.432/1.501
Worst Bid (Price / Simple Interest) 99.809/1.49899.384/1.629
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Simple Interest) 99.834/1.30199.414/1.549
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.021.24