Southeast Asia Integrated Facilities Management Market Report 2021: Emergence of Specialised IFM Service Providers Driving Growth

Dublin, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Southeast Asian Integrated Facilities Management Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Southeast Asian (SEA) integrated facilities management (IFM) market is in the development stage of the growth life cycle, primarily supported by narrowing expectation gaps between IFM providers and end users, greater demand for energy efficiency, and regulatory support. Growth is also driven by the emergence of service providers that offer specialized FM services.

However, conservative end users restrain growth, particularly those from countries with slow acceptance of outsourcing or poor FM development (which, in turn, delay acceptance of the integrated concept). Uncertainties related to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 have resulted in negative developments; in addition, the market has been affected by the lack of common protocol and skilled personnel, and these factors have resulted in slow growth.

Moreover, development varies across countries - some countries record high IFM adoption (Singapore, Malaysia), while others see slower uptake (the Philippines and Vietnam). However, overall regional adoption is lower than neighboring regions such as Australia and New Zealand or Japan and South Korea. In terms of technology, mature end users in SEA are open to the adoption of technology-supported solutions, including real-time data and data analytics. The need to reduce reliance on human resources and minimize risks and costs are also key to the uptake of technology in the region.

This study discusses market drivers and restraints; forecast and trends; and competitive landscape. It also offers an in-depth country analysis that covers Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Thailand. The study period runs from 2018 to 2025, and the base year is 2020.

Key Issues Addressed

Is the market growing? How long will it continue to grow? At what rate will it grow?

How much potential does the market hold? What does the current trend of outsourcing look like?

How will the structure of the market change over time? Is the market observing consolidation?

Do existing products meet customer needs? Is additional development required?

What key growth opportunities should market participants pay attention to?

Key Topics Covered:

