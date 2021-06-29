The global space-based laser communication market is expected to reach $4,107.1 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 26.98% during the forecast period 2021- 2031

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space-based Laser Communication Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on End User, Application, Solution, Component, and Range - Analysis and Forecast, 2021-2031" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099657/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, the growing need for secure and high-speed wireless communication and increasing demand for higher flexibility at low cost are some of the key drivers for the growth of the global space-based laser communication market.



Market Segmentation



Space-based Laser Communication Market by End User



The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on end user including government and military, commercial. The commercial end user segment is estimated to dominate the global space-based laser communication market due to the growing need for high-speed inter-satellite communication for commercial satellite operators.



Space-based Laser Communication Market by Application



The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on application including technology development, earth observation and remote sensing, communication, surveillance and security, research and exploration. The combat training application is expected to be the front runner in the global space-based laser communication market due to the rapid growth of small satellite constellation plans by various satellite operators such as SpaceX, Telesat, Space Development Agency, ICEYE, and Cloud Constellation.



Space-based Laser Communication Market by Solutions



The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on solutions including space-to-space, space-to-ground station), component (optical head, laser receiver and laser transmitter, modulators and demodulators, pointing mechanism, and others.Space-to-space communication is the most prominent solution contributing toward the growth of the global space-based laser communication market.



There is an increasing number of small satellites in larger constellations that require inter-satellite communication links for applications such as communication, Earth observation, technology development, remote sensing, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance.



Space-based Laser Communication Market by Range



The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on range, including short range, medium range, and long range.The connectivity of satellite-to-satellite and satellite-to-ground stations is enabled by using short-range laser terminals.



It allows short-range inter-satellite point-to-point communication to transmit data at high rates.Satellites for low Earth orbit (LEO) and medium Earth orbit (MEO) are more preferred for this range.



This is expected to generate huge demand for short range laser terminals.



Space-based Laser Communication Market by Region



The space-based laser communication market has been segmented based on region, including North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest-of-the-World. North America is expected to account for the highest share of the global space-based laser communication market, owing to a significant number of companies based in the region, increased spending by government and commercial organizations such as the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Space X, and Space Development Agency on the adoption of space-based laser terminals.



Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis



AAC Clyde Space (Hyperion Technologies), Analytical Space Operation, Ball Corporation, BridgeComm, General Atomics, HENSOLDT, Honeywell International, Laser Light Communication (Halo Network), Mynaric, ODYSSEUS SPACE SA, Rocket Lab USA, Inc, Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), Space Micro, Tesat Spacecom, Thales Group



The companies that are profiled in the report have been selected post undergoing in-depth interviews with experts and understanding details around companies such as product portfolios, annual revenues, market penetration, research and development initiatives, and domestic and international presence in the space-based laser communication market. Accordingly, a structured approach has been followed, which includes segmenting the pool of players under three mutually exclusive and collectively exhaustive parts, holding a 100% pie of the market.



