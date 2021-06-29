Pit Liquor team to harvest entire crop of organic lavender from Colorado farm for its all-natural deodorant

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pit Liquor, a Colorado startup developing eco-friendly, body-friendly natural deodorants made from whiskey, vodka and other natural ingredients, will harvest organic lavender for its products from Busy Bee Lavender Farm July 9.

“Relationships like the one we’ve developed with Busy Bee are what we thrive on at Pit Liquor. We love sourcing local and supporting other female leaders and Colorado businesses,” said Erica Feucht, Pit Liquor’s CEO. “Even better, by partnering with Jenny Phillips at Busy Bee, our team gets to participate in team-bonding activities that are not only fun but also help us connect to the earth and our product.”

The entire Pit Liquor team will assist in this year’s harvest, which involves cutting, gathering, bundling, drying and storing the aromatic perennial shrub. After the flowers have dried, Pit Liquor steeps the lavender in whiskey to give its natural spray-on Whiskey Lavender Deodorant its unique scent. With 100% of the lavender Pit Liquor uses coming from Busy Bee, Pit Liquor’s growth has driven the lavender farm to scale its operations to meet the company’s evolving needs.

“Our lavender crop is naturally grown, sustainable and organic, and we do not use any harmful pesticides, herbicides or soil additives,” said Jenny Phillips, co-owner of Busy Bee Lavender Farm. “At Busy Bee, we are delighted to see the ‘fruits’ of our labor help a local company that not only sources ingredients that are safe enough to eat but clearly cares deeply about the planet and sustainability.”

By sourcing ingredients from local and domestic partners like Busy Bee, Pit Liquor is on its way to achieving its near-term goal of improving cost efficiencies and maximizing product scalability. 2021 marks the fourth year in a row that Pit Liquor will be purchasing the lavender farm’s entire crop. During the last three months, deodorants using lavender have accounted for 15% of Pit Liquor’s production output.

“We are intentional about what we source, and as many ingredients as possible — currently 90% — are domestic. Whether it’s the Feisty Spirits whiskey we use or lavender from Busy Bee, our long-term goal is to find direct sources for our vanilla, black pepper, cloves, arrowroot — in fact, for all of our ingredients,” Feucht added. “From our ingredients and the glass bottles we use to our unique recycling program, sustainability is at the core of our company DNA.”

For more information about how Pit Liquor crafts natural deodorants that use organic components, please visit distilledbathandbody.com/pages/our-proud-ingredients.

About Pit Liquor

Pit Liquor is the flagship product of parent company Distilled Bath and Body. Since its launch in 2017, Pit Liquor has made a distinct and indelible mark on the expanding universe of natural deodorant products in the U.S. Pit Liquor, uses eco-friendly, body-friendly, edible ingredients based from whiskey and vodka. After only three years in business, Pit Liquor is celebrating 3x year-over-year revenue growth three years in a row and is on track to triple again by the end of 2021. All Pit Liquor products are proudly “Made in the USA.” To learn more, visit www.distilledbathandbody.com.

