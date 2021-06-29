NetNumber Named as One of the “10 Most Disruptive Companies of 2021” by Exceleon Magazine

Lowell, MA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today it has been awarded a spot on Exceleon Magazine’s prestigious list as one of the ten most disruptive companies for 2021. Noted as “leading a disruptive innovation in communications software since its inception” by the magazine, NetNumber continues to assist its customers in making the transition from legacy networks to cloud-native and 5G.

Exceleon Magazine is a leading global platform for leaders and entrepreneurs to showcase their story. Their team of experts scanned thousands of shortlisted companies to narrow down its list to some of the most deserving of the title. In doing so, the name of NetNumber stood out among the same.

“It’s an honor to be named as one of the top 10 Disruptive Companies for 2021 by Exceleon Magazine,” said Steve Legge, chief operating officer, NetNumber. “This is another example of being recognized, by an independent third party, for our progress in helping our customers deploy new services using a disruptive approach to cloud-native deployments for 5G with our TITAN.IUM platform.

