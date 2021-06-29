Intelex ACTS Sustainability Solution Earns 2021 Top Product of the Year from Environment + Energy Leader

TORONTO, CANADA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intelex Technologies, ULC, a leading global provider of SaaS-based Environmental, Health, Safety and Quality (EHSQ) management software, today announced that its Assets and Compliance Tracking System (ACTS) received Top Product of the Year Award in the elite Environment + Energy Leader Awards program. The win is an indication that the program’s expert judges consider the product a top example of the exemplary work being done today in the fields of energy and environmental management.

Intelex’s award-winning ACTS solution is a user-friendly, configurable, cloud-based environmental management information system (EMIS) that delivers a one-stop shop for all environmental compliance and sustainability needs. The solution simplifies the management of key metrics such as air emissions, water quality metrics, soil contamination, and soil and hazardous waste tracking across an entire organization. With ACTS, organizations can increase visibility and easily monitor performance against sustainability and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, and seamlessly report required data to regulators and key stakeholders.

The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased the bottom line. In their assessment of ACTS, the judges noted, “It is clear that this product does what it intends to do which is to make compliance reporting easy. I see some forward thinking in it.” Yet another judge noted, "Adding to the ability of the software to calculate emissions on a per unit basis is a highly valuable tool.”

This is the second year that Intelex ACTS has earned the coveted Environment + Energy Leader Top Product of the Year Award and follows on the heels of its win of Top Project of the Year with PDC Energy in 2020. The company recently launched a new ESG solution of which ACTS is included and extends functionality beyond data collection and reporting, facilitating a broad scope of performance improvement via best practice workflows, a robust task management engine, and powerful dashboards and analytical tools that promote cross-organizational transparency, accountability, and communication. The solution is available in four flexible packages to address the varying stages of ESG program maturity in the market.

“2021 has quickly risen as a transformational year for environmental and sustainability initiatives,” said Michael Tuohy, vice president of environment and sustainability at Intelex. “More than ever, environmental and sustainability management technology will play a pivotal role in powering the shift from passive to active sustainable corporate strategies in the face of accelerating market pressures. We are honoured to have ACTS recognized for its continued leadership in innovation that has been helping organizations navigate rapidly evolving compliance and sustainability complexities for more than 14 years.”

Environment + Energy Leader will be showcasing the award-winning ACTS solution in a feature session, The Impact of Including Air and Water Emissions Data As Part of Your ESG Program at its upcoming Solution Summit on July 20th at 3:30 pm EDT / 1:30 pm PDT.

Visit Intelex ACTS or Intelex ESG Software to learn more about Intelex sustainability and ESG solutions.

