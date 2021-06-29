Canacol Energy Ltd. Announces Meeting Results

CALGARY, Alberta, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canacol Energy Ltd. ("Canacol" or the "Corporation") (TSX:CNE) (OTCQX:CNNEF) (BVC:CNEC) is pleased to announce that at the annual general and special meeting held in Bogotá, Colombia‎ on June 28, 2021 (the "Meeting") holders of common shares of Canacol: (i) re-elected Charle Gamba, Michael Hibberd, David Winter, Gregory D. Elliot, Francisco Diaz, Juan Argento, Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco and Ariel Merenstein to the Board of Directors; (ii) appointed KPMG LLP, as Canacol's auditors; and (iii) approved the long term incentive plan of the Corporation and the grants thereunder.



The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Meeting are set out below:

Nominee Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Charle Gamba 88,053,210 98.35% 1,481,223 1.65% Michael Hibberd 85,752,796 95.78% 3,781,637 4.22% David Winter 83,713,534 93.50% 5,820,899 6.50% Gregory D. Elliot 86,320,500 95.81% 3,776,040 4.19% Francisco Diaz 85,750,133 95.77% 3,784,300 4.23% Juan Argento 84,355,025 94.22% 5,179,408 5.78% Gonzalo Fernández-Tinoco 76,662,573 85.62% 12,871,860 14.38% Ariel Merenstein ‎ 88,836,923 99.22% 697,510 0.78%

Further disclosure on the matters approved at the Meeting can be found in the Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2021 and the Report of Voting Results for the Meeting each available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

