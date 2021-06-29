Onfleet Announces 100 Millionth Delivery and Significant Company Growth

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Onfleet , the fastest-growing provider of last mile delivery management software, announced its 100 millionth delivery since its launch. Onfleet powers millions of deliveries per week in more than 90 countries, serving an array of industries including grocery, cannabis, pharmacy, retail, beverage, ecommerce and more. Onfleet has doubled its revenue for the sixth consecutive year and plans to grow its team by an additional 50% through the end of 2021.



Onfleet’s clients include Kroger, Sweetgreen, Drizly, and Imperfect Foods, among others. By connecting businesses, dispatchers, drivers and deliveries to end customers in real time, Onfleet helps simplify the last mile experience, resulting in increased operational efficiencies and consistent cost savings of 50% for customers.

“Demand for delivery surged during the pandemic and is only continuing to increase as delivery has become the norm for consumers worldwide,” said Khaled Naim, CEO and Co-founder of Onfleet. “Our major milestone of 100 million deliveries is a direct result of the significant demand, traction and adoption of our technology. We’re powering millions of deliveries every week, doubling our revenue every year with no sign of slowing down and are looking forward to continuing our growth to support this constantly expanding industry. ”

Onfleet’s intuitive routing and dispatch platform enables real-time communications and proactive delivery management, guaranteeing fast, seamlessly executed deliveries, and takes the hassle out of the delivery process to ensure satisfied and loyal delivery recipients. Any business that requires last mile delivery can leverage Onfleet to save valuable time, money and resources. Onfleet can scale with any company’s delivery operations, giving businesses of all sizes the confidence that the solution will grow with them as their operations expand.

About Onfleet

Onfleet is the fastest-growing provider of last mile delivery management software. The company powers hundreds of thousands of deliveries per day in more than 90 countries. Onfleet connects businesses, dispatchers and recipients in real time to simplify the last mile experience, resulting in increased operational efficiencies and consistent cost savings of 50% for customers. The company recently ranked second on the 2021 Best Places to Work in the Bay Area, Small Companies list. Launched in 2015, Onfleet is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https://onfleet.com/ .

