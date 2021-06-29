Orca Announces New Corporate Presentation

TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its latest corporate presentation is now available on the Company's website (www.orcaenergygroup.com).

About Orca Energy Group Inc.

Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas exploration, development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.

