Constellium supplies advanced aluminium solutions for the electric Audi e-tron GT

PARIS, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) announced today that it has expanded its longstanding partnership with Audi to supply advanced aluminium solutions for the Audi e-tron GT.



Electric vehicles require strong, yet lightweight solutions to optimize range and prioritize safety. Constellium provides ASI-certified* aluminium Auto Body Sheet solutions for closures and inner parts, as well as extrusion-based components for the vehicle’s front and rear Crash Management Systems.

“We are very proud to partner with Audi for its battery electric e-tron GT,” said Dieter Hoell, Vice President, Global Automotive for Constellium’s Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products business unit. “With its lightweight and energy absorption properties, aluminium is the ideal material for the growing market of electric vehicles. We have developed an integrated offer and unique solutions, both in rolled and structural automotive products, to provide our customers with high-performance products that achieve both safety and efficiency.”

Constellium’s Surfalex® Auto Body Sheet solution, used for the rear doors and fenders of the Audi e-tron GT, is particularly well suited for the vehicle’s design, as it allows bold styling while maintaining perfect surface aesthetics. Constellium’s Securalex® solution, used for the hood inner, has a high-tech crash absorption capacity designed to fulfill the most demanding pedestrian safety requirements. Both Auto Body Sheet solutions are supplied from Constellium’s plant in Neuf-Brisach, France.

Constellium HSA6™, a family of high-strength 6XXX-series extrusion alloys used on the vehicle’s Crash Management Systems, is the ideal material to meet the demanding requirements of structural components in electric vehicles, as it provides additional strength in the event of a crash. The Crash Management Systems are produced at Constellium’s ASI-certified plant in Gottmadingen, Germany.

These products are also supplied for Audi’s first fully-electric model, the Audi e-tron SUV, along with extruded components for the e-tron’s battery enclosure and side impact beams. Aluminium extruded components make up the structure of the Audi e-tron battery enclosure, providing the strength, crash and intrusion resistance required to safeguard EV batteries.

Constellium is a long-time supplier to Audi for both rolled products and structural components. Aluminium continues to be a material of choice for automakers to lightweight vehicles for improved fuel economy and lower emissions and is a natural choice for electric vehicles for greater range, longer battery life, and crash and intrusion resistance.

*Constellium is a founding member of the Aluminium Stewardship Initiative and its plants in Neuf-Brisach, France and Dahenfeld, Gottmadingen and Singen, Germany have been certified against the Performance and Chain of Custody standards. These facilities have the capability, combined with the sourcing of ASI metal, to supply their customers independently certified, responsibly sourced and sustainably manufactured aluminium products.

