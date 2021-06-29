Anaconda Collaborates with Intel to Improve Speed and Scale for Machine Learning Workflows

AUSTIN, Texas, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaconda today announced further developments in their ongoing collaboration with Intel, as well as plans to continue expanding their strategic partnership for data science into the future. The companies are working together to build critical open-source data science packages, optimized for Intel technology, to make fast and scalable machine learning accessible for practitioners everywhere.



“We’re thrilled to continue our work with Intel to equip data scientists with the tools they need to build and deploy models efficiently,” said Peter Wang, CEO, and co-founder of Anaconda. “Data science and machine learning workloads account for a growing portion of business computing costs, and we’re happy to serve our community by making Intel-optimized package options available.”

To deliver the best possible user experience for data science practitioners, packages and libraries optimized for Intel oneAPI Math Kernel Library , including NumPy and SciPy, are now easily accessible in Anaconda’s curated package repository. Built on top of these libraries is the machine learning module Scikit-learn, one of the most popular libraries with data scientists. Intel Extension for Scikit-learn, which uses Intel oneAPI Data Analytics Library and its convenient Python API daal4py , makes machine learning algorithms in Python an average of 27 times faster in training and 36 times faster during inference and optimizes scikit-learn’s application performance1. Anaconda users can now access the speed improvements of Intel Extension for Scikit-learn directly from Anaconda’s repository.

As the partners continue to collaborate, users can expect additional optimizations to speed up and scale out more aspects of the data science toolkit.

“We look forward to working with Anaconda to speed discovery by making fast and reliable machine learning available to researchers around the globe,” said Arijit Bandyopadhyay, CTO - Enterprise Analytics & AI, Head of Strategy - Enterprise & Cloud, Data Platforms Group at Intel Corporation. “Performance is key when it comes to machine learning, and with this partnership, practitioners can leverage the innovation of open source on powerful hardware, which helps accelerate timelines and increase value.”

