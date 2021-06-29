New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Tools Market Outlook to 2027-COVID-19 Impact Assessment" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099823/?utm_source=GNW

The report helps to assess past, present and future market performance on global and regional level. The report deep dives into various parameters including economy performance pre and post COVID-19, political scenario , development in Technology and Demographic profile. The report discusses power tools market in detail with segmentation by geography, by product, by end user and by type of tools



The study comprises of market dynamics which offers an understanding of the industry trends, driving forces, major challenges hampering the growth and also an analysis of the future opportunities which will help market players to leverage untapped business potential in the particular geography.



It is imperative to understand the future expected performance of the industry, which has been detailed considering impact of COVID-19 over construction and manufacturing industry and also assess performance of key players operating in the market.



Key Highlights Covered in the Report:



The global power tool market is dominated by North America because of the automotive, aerospace, and construction industries and emerging DIY culture with positive growth. As a result, the region is anticipated to maintain its leadership position in the coming years. Cordless power tool market share is increasing in response to the declining price of lithium-ion batteries and low cost manufacturing. On the other hand, exports have fallen dramatically in 2020 due to a drop in export demand.



Industry Products and Services



Pneumatic, hydraulic and powder-actuated tools



Electric tools



Battery-powered tools



Other tools and parts



Largest Manufacturers in the Global Power Tool Manufacturing industry



Stanley Black & Decker Inc.



Makita Corporation



Hilti Corporation



Robert Bosch GMBH



Koki Holdings



Techtronic Industries



Key Questions Answered



What is the demand prospect of Global Power Tools Market covering North America, Europe, APAC regions.



What are the major driving forces that helped the industry to grow in past and impact over future performance.



How market is positioned for electric, pneumatic and hydraulic tools in the industry also study market performance of cordless and corded electric power tools.



What is the impact of novel coronavirus over the power tools industry performance along with the report helps to understand impact over construction, automobile, aerospace and manufacturing sectors.



The report discuss how the future of the industry is shaping up and what all factors will drive the change?



To analyse the latest trend & major challenges and to gain a regional perspective on the development of the market.

