Aleafia Health Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

TORONTO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH, OTCQX: ALEAF) (“Aleafia Health” or the “Company”), a global leader in cannabis wellness products and services, is pleased to announce the results of the vote on the election of directors at its annual meeting of shareholders held on June 28, 2021 (the “Meeting”). All seven nominees set out in the management information circular of the Company dated May 20, 2021 were elected to the board of directors (the “Board”) of the Company.



Nominee Votes in

Favour Votes in

Favour as % of

Votes Cast

Votes Withheld

Votes Withheld

as % of Votes

Cast Lea Ray 50,166,148 88.94% 6,236,810 11.06% Mark Sandler 50,116,911 88.86% 6,286,047 11.14% Loreto Grimaldi 50,186,704 88.98% 6,216,254 11.02% Luciano Galasso 50,558,413 89.64% 5,844,545 10.36% Carlo Sistilli 50,541,623 89.61% 5,861,335 10.39% Michael LeClair 50,554,433 89.63% 5,848,525 10.37% Ian Troop 50,534,824 89.60% 5,868,134 10.40%

Final voting results on all matters will be filed on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

The Company welcomes two newly elected independent directors, Ian Troop and Michael LeClair. Mr. LeClair is an experienced director in the for-profit and not-for profit sectors in Canada and strategic advisor with an extensive senior leadership background in corporate finance, private equity and mergers & acquisitions. He currently serves as the chair of the board of independent trustees of Centurion Financial Trust, and as a member of the board and audit committee chair of a publicly traded natural food company. Previously, Mr. LeClair was a managing director of the private debt group for TSX listed Integrated Asset Management, a leader in the alternative investment sector with $2.4 billion in assets under management at that time.

Mr. Troop is a seasoned executive and business leader in the for-profit and not-for-profit sectors in Canada and globally. His career is highlighted by 20 years at Procter & Gamble leading business divisions in Mexico, Poland and North America. He was the CEO of the successful 2015 Parapan American Games hosted in Toronto, which remains the largest sporting event in Canadian history. Mr. Troop was appointed as Operating Advisor to the private equity group of OMERS, one of Canada’s largest pension funds.

Additionally, the Company announces today that Lea Ray and Loreto Grimaldi have indicated their intention to resign from the Board. Their resignations will take effect following a transition period expected to be no more than 30 days following, during which time they will continue as members of the Board.

The Company wishes to thank Ms. Ray and Mr. Grimaldi for their service, leadership and dedication, as two of Aleafia Health’s longest serving board members.

Aleafia Health also announces today that the Board has determined to appoint Jon Pereira as an independent director of the Company. Mr. Pereira will join the Board concurrently with the effectiveness of Ms. Ray and Mr. Grimaldi’s resignations.

Mr. Pereira brings a wealth of operations and executive management experience gained from previously held positions in the electronics manufacturing space and board service. A respected Canadian entrepreneur, he co-founded Olympic Circuits which was later acquired by a U.S. publicly traded company. Mr. Pereira led the integration and continued to serve as president of a key business unit managing over 8000 employees and generating revenue in excess of USD$800 million spanning global markets across North America, Asia and Europe. Throughout his career, Mr. Pereira has led with a strong focus on operational efficiency, cost management and strategic business development. He received a Bachelor of Chemical Engineering from the University of Toronto.

About Aleafia Health:

Aleafia Health is a vertically integrated and federally licensed Canadian cannabis company offering cannabis health and wellness services and products in Canada and with sales and operations in Australia and Germany. The Company operates medical clinics, education centres and production facilities for the production and sale of cannabis.

Aleafia Health owns four significant licensed cannabis production facilities, including the first large-scale, legal outdoor cultivation facility in Canadian history. The Company produces a diverse portfolio of commercially proven, high-margin derivative products including oils, capsules, edibles, sublingual strips, and vapes. Aleafia Health operates the largest national network of medical cannabis clinics and education centres staffed by MDs, nurse practitioners and educators and operates internationally in three continents.

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company or its subsidiaries to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks contained in the Company’s annual information form filed with Canadian securities regulators available on the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities legislation.