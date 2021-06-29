New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global E-learning Market Analysis and Outlook to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06099820/?utm_source=GNW





With rising opportunities in the e-learning space, demand for content is also rising consequently many online content suppliers by collaborating with software service providers are creating more interactive and advance study material. After the novel coronavirus disrupted operations of schools and universities, online content services sector has experienced flooding demand. Further industry has experienced fall in hosting cost owing to rising competition in the market and this has allowed even small content providers to take part in the rapidly evolving market.



During pre-COVID-19 period, blended learning, which involves both online and offline modes of learning, saw substantial expansion. Although, after the virus outbreak that affected the world’s significant economies in 2020 there was a pause in offline courses, which is expected to begin in 2022.



E-learning market is expected to grow at double digit growth YoY and recording CAGR of 10.68% between 2021-2026. The US e-learning market is expected to remain on top position while China will evolve as a competent market for e-learning software’s.



The report title "Global E-learning Market Analysis and Outlook to 2026" helps the reader to understand performance of global online education during Pre-COVID-19 and Post COVID-19 period with the help of regional analysis. The profile also contains company profiling of the leading players in the global market. Report help to recent developments, Key challenges, opportunities and growth enables present in the market. Also Macro Economy Analysis describe as how the world economy is shaping up.



The report answers key questions:



- The report helps to understand performance of e-learning market worldwide with detailed analysis of the global E-learning market that is further segregated into regional analysis.



- In-depth analysis of current scenario during the outbreak and impact over the industry has been discusses in the report.



- The report help to assess the impact of internal and external factors over the present as well as the future market performance with the help of industrial as well as macro economic factors.



- The market has been segmented into technology, application and geography. In geography, we have mainly covered North America, Europe, APAC and Middle East & Africa.



- Report helps to gain insights on shift happed after the virus outbreak and future expected performance considering driving forces and restraints.

