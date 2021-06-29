Medolife Rx Enters Partnership Agreement with Leading International Distributor, Brings Products to Mexico

BURBANK, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Medolife Rx, Inc. ("Medolife"), a global integrated biopharmaceutical company with R&D, manufacturing, and consumer product distribution, which is a majority owned subsidiary of Quanta, Inc. (OTC PINK: QNTA), announced today that it entered into a partnership agreement with Xoles Del Pacifico, S.A. De C.V. (Xoles) a leading international distributor of pharmaceutical and wellness products, to bring Medolife’s consumer brands to the Mexican market. Products to be sold in Mexico through the agreement include Medolife’s Immunapen™ product line, as well as its cannabidiol (CBD) and non-CBD line of pain relief/muscle creams. Additionally, Medolife will use its patented polarization technology to enhance existing over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical-grade white label products, such as male enhancement products and vitamins.

The exclusive partnership agreement grants Xoles the sole opportunity to market and sell Medolife’s proprietary product line throughout Mexico through its broad network with thousands of retail locations, as well as through various direct-to-consumer e-commerce channels. Xoles has strong relationships throughout the country with the largest drugstore chains and global big box retailers. Distribution will include Medolife’s leading product line, called Immunapen™, that includes four formulations specifically designed to promote general wellness aspects of consumers’ lives such as sleep, immunity support, anti-anxiety, and energy and focus. This product line was created in response to the COVID-19 pandemic to address health concerns revolving around immunity, stress, anxiety and lack of energy. The Immunapen™ product line contains a natural version of the peptides used in the Company’s lead drug candidate Escozine® that are amplified by Medolife’s proprietary polarization technology. Additionally, through the partnership, the two companies will collaborate on development of additional topical pain management products utilizing the company’s polarization technology that increases the efficacy of known natural compounds.

Beyond the Immunapen™ product line, the agreement includes the sale and distribution of the Company’s core wellness products that include hemp-based CBD brands, which have also been polarized to increase potency and efficacy. The first products to enter Mexico will be the CBD Muscle and Pain cream, with additional products following shortly, including tinctures and sprays. The CBD market has continued to grow exponentially in recent years, with consumer adoption at all-time highs. The Mexican market presents a unique opportunity for the Company as it is less saturated than other more established markets, giving Medolife first-mover advantage through this relationship.

“We have been working on this agreement for some time now and I could not be more pleased to see it signed and take effect,” said Medolife CEO Dr. Arthur Mikaelian. “We have such a strong portfolio of products and continue to look for partners who have the experience in select markets to capitalize on them. We have found just that in working with Xoles. Beyond their extensive retail distribution footprint, they understand the needs of consumers in the Mexican market, and, more importantly, how to reach them with the unique message of our products. We hope that this relationship proves fruitful for both of our companies as well as consumers in Mexico.”

The Company has been working on rebranding its nutraceutical division in recent months and hopes to launch this new branding in the near term. It will retain the rights to market and sell its products throughout the United States, while seeking partnerships and joint ventures around the world to expedite their distribution and make a global impact.

Beyond its wellness products, Medolife has clinical initiatives taking place in both the United States and the Dominican Republic (DR) on its lead drug candidate, Escozine®. Escozine® also utilizes a patented polarization technology developed by Dr. Mikaelian that increases the potency of single molecules and complex compounds, in this case peptides derived from scorpions. The Company has been scaling production of both its wellness and nutraceutical products as it recently renewed its product registration in the DR on Escozine® as a natural alternative treatment for various forms of cancer. It has also completed a PRE-Investigational New Drug (PIND) filing on Escozine®, through the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and is awaiting a response on the submission of its final data set.

About Medolife Rx

Medolife Rx, Inc. is a global biotechnology company with operations in clinical research, manufacturing, and consumer products. Medolife Rx was created through the merger of Medolife, a private company founded by Dr. Arthur Mikaelian who pioneered the unlaying polarization technology that makes the Company’s portfolio of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products so effective, and Quanta, Inc., a direct-to-consumer wellness product portfolio company. The Company’s lead clinical development programs include Escozine®, a proprietary formulation consisting of small molecule peptides derived from Rhopalurus princeps scorpions, which is amplified by the Company’s polarization technology and is being researched as a treatment of various indications, including COVID-19 and cancer. The Company has completed preclinical safety and efficacy research on Escozine® and is pursuing product registration and drug approval in various countries, including the United States and throughout Latin America.

Through its subsidiary QuantRx, Medolife manufactures and distributes consumer wellness products in high-impact consumer areas such as pain relief, beauty, and general wellness. QuantRx products are designed using Dr. Mikaelian’s polarization technology, which applies advances in quantum biology to increase the potency of active ingredients. Ultimately, Quanta's mission is to deliver better, more effective ingredients to elevate product efficacy, reduce waste, and facilitate healthier, more sustainable consumption.

Beyond its own clinical and consumer applications, the polarization technology used by Medolife and its subsidiaries has many potential applications. From potentiating bio-ingredients, to producing more-effective carbon-trapping plants, to transformative anti-aging solutions, Medolife has the opportunity to upend how commercial and pharmaceutical products are made and increase their benefits, while decreasing their chemical concentration.

