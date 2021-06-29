Notification of ISIN and Common Codes in Connection with Offer to Exchange the 9⅜% Senior Notes Due 2022 and Offer to Subscribe for Additional 9.0% Senior Secured Notes Due 2025

LONDON, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 23, 2021, Ferroglobe PLC (the “Parent”), Ferroglobe Finance Company, PLC (the “UK Issuer”) and Globe Specialty Metals, Inc. (“Globe” and, together with the UK Issuer, the “Issuers”) commenced the following transactions pursuant to the offering and consent solicitation memorandum dated June 23, 2021 (the “Offering and Consent Solicitation Memorandum”):

an exchange offer (the “Exchange Offer”) of any and all of the 9⅜% Senior Notes due 2022 issued by the Parent and Globe (the “Old Notes”) 2022 for a combination of new 9⅜% senior secured notes due 2025 (the “New Notes”) and equity fee;





a solicitation of consents to certain proposed amendments to the indenture governing the Old Notes; and





an offer (the “Super Senior Notes Offer”) to the existing holders of the Old Notes to subscribe to additional senior secured notes due 2025 (the “Super Senior Notes”).



Exchange Offer

In connection with the Exchange Offer, the Issuers hereby notify the Qualifying Noteholders of the following ISIN and common codes with respect to the New Notes to be issued on the Settlement Date:

IAI : XS2360592609 / 236059260

144A : XS2360592195 / 236059219

Reg S : XS2360591890 / 236059189

The Exchange Offer is scheduled to expire at 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on July 21, 2021, unless extended as provided in the Offering and Consent Solicitation Memorandum. For Qualifying Noteholders Participating in the Super Senior Notes Offer, the deadline for submitting Custody Instructions to DTC on the Exchange Offer and the Consent Solicitation is July 7, 2021.



Super Senior Notes Offer

In connection with the Super Senior Notes Offer, the UK Issuer hereby notifies Qualifying Noteholders of the following temporary ISIN and common codes with respect to the additional Super Senior Notes to be issued on the Settlement Date:

IAI : XS2360518208 / 236051820

144A : 236051765 / XS2360517655

Reg S : XS2360513746 / 236051374

The Super Senior Notes Offer Subscription Deadline is July 7, 2021.



Capitalized terms used but not defined in this release shall have the meanings set forth in the Offering and Consent Solicitation Memorandum.

About Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC is one of the world’s leading suppliers of silicon metal, silicon-based and manganese-based specialty alloys and ferroalloys, serving a customer base across the globe in dynamic and fast-growing end markets, such as solar, automotive, consumer products, construction and energy. For more information, visit http://investor.ferroglobe.com.

