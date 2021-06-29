eSentire, the Market’s Top Managed Detection and Response Security Provider, Expands its Leading 24/7 EMEA Operations

London, UK, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSentire, recognized globally as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), announced today it is expanding its EMEA operations, as Piers Morgan joins as Vice President & General Manager, EMEA, and the firm makes critical investments in recruitment to meet the thriving demand for its award-winning 24/7 cybersecurity operations support across the region.

According to a recent study by the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity (ENISA), there were 304 significant, malicious attacks against “critical sectors" in Europe in 2020, more than double the 146 recorded the year prior. The agency also reported a 47 percent rise in attacks on hospitals and healthcare systems in the same period, as criminal networks sought to cash in on the pandemic's most vital services. eSentire has been successfully protecting organizations across EMEA from business impacting cyber threats for over ten years, and opened its 24/7 Security Operations Center in Cork, Ireland, in 2015 to ensure compliance with all national and international data sovereignty standards.

Recently named “Most Innovative Managed Detection and Response company” by Cyber Defense Magazine and a “Top 10 Global MDR Provider to Watch” by Cybersecurity Ventures, eSentire protects the critical data and applications of over 1000 organizations in 70 countries from cyber threats including emerging ransomware attacks that continue to impact supply chains and critical infrastructure around the world. With customers in the financial services, legal, manufacturing, healthcare, retail and insurance sectors, eSentire is protecting organizations across Europe, the Middle East and Africa with cybersecurity services including:

Longtime eSentire customer Neil Waugh, Chief Information Officer of London-based M&C Saatchi confirmed: “eSentire goes beyond the market’s capability in Managed Detection and Response, providing M&C Saatchi with unmatched speed to resolution of security events, and deep threat hunting expertise. With eSentire MDR we have gained visibility into attacks against our infrastructure, and I have peace of mind knowing that we are defended by the best in the business with 24/7 SOC Cyber Analysts and Elite Threat Hunters who are bolstered by eSentire’s unique Threat Response Unit for original research, threat analysis and content development. eSentire has helped shape our security defense and improve our cyber resiliency.”

Over the next six months, eSentire will expand its EMEA operations, adding to its local team of 40 by hiring 20 additional team members across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Benelux & Nordics, Southern Europe and DACH regions, including security analysts, threat intelligence researchers, sales executives and channel mangers.

Piers Morgan, who held leadership roles with Pulse Secure, Eseye and Digital Defense, and was recently named eSentire’s Vice President and General Manager, EMEA, said, “eSentire has been delivering market- leading MDR services in this region since 2015. EMEA isn’t a new region we are testing; we have a track record of excellence in protecting organizations here from cyberattacks by combining our 24/7 Security Operations Center support, expertise in threat disruption and best-in-class security research team. We add significant value, skill and scale that cannot be achieved by building an in-house security team. It is a privilege to join such a dynamic organization that is providing both time to value and service excellence to organizations across EMEA as we continue expanding our global position as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response.”

This exciting news is fresh off the heels of eSentire announcing the acquisition of digital forensics technology leader CyFIR and introducing its Cyber Investigations Portfolio, which includes an Incident Response retainer offering that is disrupting the market with a 4-hour remote threat suppression service level agreement.

Company Resources

If your business needs support in developing its security strategy and ensuring 24/7 threat detection, disruption and response, contact eSentire for Managed Detection and Response services.

If you are experiencing a security incident or have been breached, connect with eSentire Digital Forensics and Incident Response experts 24/7 for emergency support by calling 08000443242.

About eSentire

eSentire, Inc., is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1000+ organizations in 70+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts & Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.