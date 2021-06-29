Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) to Become GGTOOR, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) Market Effective Date 06/30/2021

THOMASVILLE, GEORGIA, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the eSports markets, announces its name will change to GGToor, Inc., and its trading symbol will become (OTCMKTS:GTOR) on June 30, 2021.



Shareholders and prospective investors need to make a note of this change. John V Whitman Jr., the Company Chairman/President, had this to say, “Announcing our new brand, which goes into effect on June 30, 2021, marks a monumental milestone in our Company’s history. GGToor, Inc., and its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., are setting growth records every month. Our new brand will eliminate confusion that has existed around Sports Venues’ business model over the past year. We are proud to be exclusively in the eSports space and our new name and stock symbol will lead the way to unprecedented growth in the months and years to come. GGToor, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GTOR) is our new brand. Our new identity. GTOR, the stock symbol of our future!”

About BTHR

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., is a developmental stage company engaged in the business of eSports, and the development of youth sports and family entertainment complexes. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Shadow Gaming, Inc., has aggressively entered the eSports market. Shadow Gaming’s new portal GGToor.com has been launched and is one of the most comprehensive gaming portals in the world. The Company is now accepting subscriptions from players, gamers, and tournament organizers. To register logon to https://ggtoor.com. In addition, the company plans on operating a few subsidiary companies from high tech data management businesses to product and support businesses. Finally, the Company is actively looking for locations to build indoor eSports arenas that will host major international gaming tournaments.

Forward-Looking Statements. This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We intend all forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and by the use of forward-looking words such as “expect,” “expectation,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “may,” “could,” “intend,” “belief,” “plan,” “estimate,” “target,” “predict,” “likely,” “seek,” “project,” “model,” “ongoing,” “will,” “should,” “forecast,” “outlook” or similar terminology. These statements are based on and reflect our current expectations, estimates, assumptions and/ or projections as well as our perception of historical trends and current conditions, as well as other factors that we believe are appropriate and reasonable under the circumstances. Forward-looking statements are neither predictions nor guarantees of future events, circumstances or performance and are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by those statements. There can be no assurance that our expectations, estimates, assumptions and/or projections, including with respect to the future earnings and performance or capital structure of Sports Venues of Florida, Inc.

