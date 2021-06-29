Sentieo Names Swati Tyagi as VP of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the company’s recent Series B round, Sentieo , the leading next-generation financial and corporate research platform provider, announced it has named Swati Tyagi as Vice President of Product. An innovative product management leader, she will guide the next iteration of Sentieo’s flagship platform and extend the capabilities of the company’s world-class development team. To learn more about the Sentieo platform and why more than 1,000 clients around the globe rely on it to inform their investment strategies, visit sentieo.com/why-sentieo/ .



COVID-related pressures have forced investment firms to reexamine how technology plays a role in their business models, operations, and research methods. Cloud-based solutions and tools that inspire analyst collaboration showcased their ability to deliver far more value than the legacy point solutions and tedious analytical processes of pre-pandemic work. Sentieo’s innovative AI-supported platform underscored that transformation by ensuring investment analysts and corporate research professionals could not only source and analyze data from one central hub -- no matter in or out of the office -- but collaborate for richer insights.

“I am thrilled to join the team at Sentieo as I was immediately drawn to the group’s enthusiasm for the product and their deep appreciation for innovation,” noted Tyagi. “Unlike other offerings, Sentieo is fundamentally changing how analysts work and research workflows are conducted. I’m excited to help scale our capabilities as we enable even more analyst collaboration and support the company’s global growth.”

Prior to joining Sentieo, Tyagi led the product management team for the flagship product at Diligent Corporation, the world’s largest governance, risk and compliance (GRC) SaaS vendor. While at Diligent, she helped transform the company’s offering from a point solution to an industry-leading product serving more than one million users from 25,000 organizations around the globe. Before that, Tyagi and the team at NPower established a product, “FoundationConnect,” from concept to production, leading to an acquisition by Salesforce in 2019.

“Investment analysts and corporate research professionals are now looking to collaborate and share data insights to unearth the most relevant information,” said David Lichtblau, CEO of Sentieo. “With her expertise in product management and passion for incorporating the voice of the customer in every element, Swati will amplify our platform capabilities at scale and continue our mission to transform how investment research is done.”

About Sentieo

Sentieo is a financial and corporate research platform for executives, investment analysts, and researchers that offers them the insights, speed, and confidence they need to make informed strategic decisions so they can outperform the market and gain a competitive edge. Serving a global customer base of over 1,000, including 800 institutional investment firms and Fortune 500 corporations, Sentieo is the first platform to support the complete financial and corporate research workflow. To learn more about Sentieo, visit sentieo.com.

