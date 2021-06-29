BTCS CEO to Present at XCELLR8 RIA & WealthTech Online Summit

Silver Spring, MD, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (OTCQB: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology focused company, today announced its CEO, Charles Allen, will present at the XCELLR8 RIA & WealthTech Online Summit on June 30 at 11 a.m. ET.



“Blockchain and crypto are a burgeoning asset class that represents a key opportunity for RIAs and other financial professionals to present to their clients,” commented Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “I look forward to sharing key insights and actionable blockchain implementation solutions with the summit attendees.”

Click here to register for the summit.

The 2nd Annual XCELLR8 RIA & WealthTech Online Summit provides an opportunity for Registered Investment Advisors and the back-office executives and supervisors that support them to conveniently watch presentations from subject matter experts showcasing exciting technology solutions designed with RIAs in mind and hear best-practices from industry peers during the executive panel discussions.

