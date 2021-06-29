The Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market is expected to grow by $ 194.26 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Driving Simulator Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04796604/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive driving simulator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by technological advances in the processing power department, decrease in vehicular production costs and reduced TTM leading to increased use of driving simulators across value chain, and the use of AR HUDs and HMDs to introduce inexpensive driving simulation solutions. In addition, technological advances in the processing power department is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive driving simulator market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive driving simulator market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Research and development

• Training



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of stratiform machines to supplant hexapod machines in automotive DIL simulation applications as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive driving simulator market growth during the next few years. Also, the development of autonomous vehicles based on automotive driving simulation algorithms and the creation of low-cost simulators for testing and evaluating in-vehicle technologies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive driving simulator market covers the following areas:

• Automotive driving simulator market sizing

• Automotive driving simulator market forecast

• Automotive driving simulator market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive driving simulator market vendors that include Ansible Motion Ltd., AutoSim AS, CAE Inc., Cruden, Dallara Group Srl, Mechanical Simulation Corp., Moog Inc., MTS System Corp., NVIDIA Corp., and OKTAL SYDAC. Also, the automotive driving simulator market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

