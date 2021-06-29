Erie, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eriez® Launches Eriez-Deutschland

Erie, PA—Eriez® Vice President-International Jaisen Kohmuench announces the company is boosting its already impressive international profile with the establishment of Eriez-Deutschland GmbH (Eriez-Germany), headquartered in Recklinghausen, Germany.

Kohmuench explains, “This exciting step is the culmination of a larger strategic plan to better serve Europe’s largest economy. Rather than servicing this market through representatives and distributors, we are establishing Eriez-Deutschland to provide a direct line to our customers in Germany and throughout central Europe.”

The new Eriez-Deutschland management team will work in close partnership with Eriez Magnetics Europe Ltd, which has been selling magnetic separation, metal detection and vibratory feeding equipment into Europe from their headquarters in Caerphilly, UK since 1968. This new entity will increase Eriez’ impact in central Europe, with a strong focus on the German, Austrian and Swiss markets. Germany is already the largest trading partner in central Europe for Eriez Magnetics Europe Ltd. This bold move will serve to further cement relationships with existing customers while also facilitating an expansion of the customer base.

Kohmuench says, “By having a physical presence in Germany and implementing a more localized approach, we can better serve our central European customers by bringing state-of-the-art processing solutions straight to their doorstep.” He adds, “Our customers in this area will now benefit from direct access to Eriez’ vast array of application expertise, while the dedicated German language website, www.eriezdeutschland.de, backs up this local approach for Eriez’ German speaking clients.”

