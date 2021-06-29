Self-Service Kiosk Market Growth Sturdy at 8.6% CAGR to Outstrip $21,415.4 Million by 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by TheInsightPartners.com

Pune, India., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Self-Service Kiosk Market: Key Insights

According to our new research study on “Self-Service Kiosk Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Component, Type, and End-User”. The global Self-Service Kiosk Market Size was valued at US$ 11,319.3 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%during the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 21,415.4 million by 2027.

Self-Service Kiosk Market: Competition Landscape and Key Developments

ACRELEC GROUP; DIEBOLD NIXDORF, INC., EMBROSS, GEMALTO NV, KIOSK INFORMATION SYSTEMS, MERIDIAN KIOSKS, NCR CORPORATION, OLEA KIOSKS INC., POSIFLEX TECHNOLOGY INC. and ZIVELO INC. are among the key players profiled in this market study.

In 2020, Valyant AI, declared a partnership with KIOSK Information Systems (KIOSK) to create contactless experiences driven by conversational AI across environments in which kiosks are deployed.

In 2019, NCR Corporation and ClearPath, Inc., piloted self-service technology that can help more than 12 million legal residents complete and file their U.S. immigration forms quickly, reliably and cost-effectively. As part of the first pilot, new NCR eGovernment kiosks installed in five Houston, Texas retail stores operated by the Barri Financial Group.

The Self-Service Kiosk is a computer device specifically designed to leverage the user in performing specific tasks and services such as buying tickets, paying bills, bank transactions and many others. They are extensively being used across retail industry, healthcare, entertainment, transportation, BFSI, and government among others. It is deployed to enhance the user experience by offering several hassle free services by emphasizing on the importance to the consumers’ comfort level. The key feature of the Self-Service Kiosk is data security which is driving the demand of self-service kiosk market.

The Self-Service Kiosk offer several benefits to service providers such as optimization of the overall cost of businesses by reducing the infrastructure set-up and labor cost. The self-service technologies permit the user to manage a various service independently, without the participation of any representatives. It offers a higher level of customer satisfaction by offering control over their purchase decisions. Thus, the major factors have led to the widespread adoption of self-service interactive kiosk in the urban areas. Furthermore, to boost the urban living, Self-Service Kiosk offers several valuable services, such as advertising, live transit feeds, free unlimited Wi-Fi access, and emergency notifications to users. The rising adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) and other smart connected devices are further adding value to consumers’ experience. The smart kiosks are integrated with the world-class technologies such as machine-to-machine communication, cloud, and IoT. Therefore, by leveraging these advanced technologies/ platforms, the Self-Service Kiosk offer cost-effective access to information.

Rise in Technological Advancements to Support Adoption of Self-Service Kiosk:

With rising technological advancements, the adoption of Intelligent Personal Assistant & Knowledge Navigator applications—such as Cortana and Siri—in Self-Service Kiosk is constantly witnessing an increase. These self-service kiosk solutions are designed to enhance the consumer engagement with the machine by leveraging data analytics for governing the quantity sales, customer purchasing habits, and many other criteria. They also suggest the right alternatives and incentives to further boost the customer purchasing decisions.

Self-Service Kiosk also boost the business revenues and augment the customer ties by offering major growth opportunities to the market. Several vendors are developing advanced Self-Service Kiosk for providing enhanced online shopping alternatives to their customers in order to promote products and services across the stores. These Self-Service Kiosk permit the interfacing capabilities to boost the retailers’ experience by providing substantial product demos as well as permitting the retailers to sell goods and items without stocking up. Furthermore, the implementation of advanced technological solutions, such as QR codes, RFID, and smartphone transactions, for payment transactions to help the consumer to check out their purchases by using smartphones, gift cards, and credit/debit cards among others.

Self-Service Kiosk Market: Segmental Overview

Based on component, the Self-Service Kiosk market is segmented into hardware, software and service. The hardware led the Self-Service Kiosk market, by component. The self-service kiosk hardware consists of the digital screen, the controllers, the base that holds the kiosk, and the actual computer itself, along with other components. Some of the other customized components also includes document printers, coin hoppers, thermal printers and scanner that permit the Self-Service Kiosk to meet the emerging requirement of the customer. These Self-Service Kiosk can also be customized as per the specific requirement of the end-users. These kiosks are computer terminal which consist of various specialized hardware, which helps in providing information access and applications across several sector namely: education, commerce, communication, and entertainment.

