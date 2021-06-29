The Global Industrial Robotics Services Market is expected to grow by $ 6.79 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period

New York, June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Industrial Robotics Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647374/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the industrial robotics services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the surge in the demand for industrial robots, key vendor initiatives to improve service delivery, and industrial services for collaborative robots. In addition, a surge in the demand for industrial robots is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The industrial robotics services market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The industrial robotics services market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Material handling

• Welding and soldering

• Assembly line

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the technological innovations in industrial robotics services as one of the prime reasons driving the industrial robotics services market growth during the next few years. Also, the collaboration between system integrators and manufacturers and remote services and the internet of things will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on industrial robotics services market covers the following areas:

• Industrial robotics services market sizing

• Industrial robotics services market forecast

• Industrial robotics services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading industrial robotics services market vendors that include ABB Ltd., DENSO Corp., FANUC Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd., Midea Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., OMRON Corp., Panasonic Corp., The Lincoln Electric Co., and Yaskawa Electric Corp. Also, the industrial robotics services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04647374/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________